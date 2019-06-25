Photo Flash: First Look at Andrew Scott and More in PRESENT LAUGHTER at The Old Vic

Jun. 25, 2019  

Matthew Warchus directs Andrew Scott in Noel Coward's provocative comedy, Present Laughter, opening tonight, 25 June, at the Old Vic.

The cast also includes Luke Thallon, Sophie Thompson, Suzie Toase and Indira Varma.

Get a first look at the show in the photos by Manuel Harlan below!

Director, Matthew Warchus, said: 'Originally titled Sweet Sorrow, Noel Coward's most autobiographical work is a giddy and passionate observation of narcissism, hero worship and loneliness. Most of my favourite plays are comedies with added emotional dimensions and Present Laughter is a laugh-out-loud sex comedy with, I think, surprising depths. I'm delighted to be working with Andrew Scott again (after collaborating on the film Pride), together with what promises to be a cast of outstanding comic actors.'

Box Office: 0844 871 7628 | oldvictheatre.com



