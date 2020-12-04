Photo Flash: First Look at A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Bridge Theatre

Performances of A Christmas Carol at the Bridge Theatre reopened from 3 December. Get a first look at the cast in action in the photos below!

Simon Russell Beale, Patsy Ferran and Eben Figueiredo play all the parts and share the story telling in this exuberant new version devised by Nicholas Hytner.

The show will be suitable for all ages and runs 90 minutes without interval. Performances now continue to 16 January 2021 with evenings at 7pm and matinees at 4pm (on 24 December the matinee will be at 2pm).

Set designs are Bunny Christie with costume designs by Rose Revitt who also acts as set design associate. Lighting is by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry, video design is by Luke Halls and music by Grant Olding.

Box Office: 0333 320 0051 or boxoffice@bridgetheatre.co.uk

