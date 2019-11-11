Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY

Article Pixel Nov. 11, 2019  

All new production photos have been released for The Great Gatsby.

The Guild of Misrule's THE GREAT GATSBY, created and directed by Alexander Wright, is currently wowing audiences in its brand-new West End venue IMMERSIVE | LDN, continuing its record as the UK's longest running immersive production.

It's the roaring twenties - an era of bootleg liquor, red hot jazz and hedonistic pleasures. Jay Gatsby has invited you to one of his infamous parties and that's not an invite you want to turn down...

THE GREAT GATSBY allows audiences to fully immerse themselves into the world of Jay Gatsby and the glamour of the Roaring '20s. With cocktails, dancing and scandal, this heart-racing adaptation of the seminal jazz-age story puts the audience at the heart of the action.

Tickets for the dining experience will go on sale on Thursday 31 October and can be purchased via www.immersivegatsby.com

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Charlie Cassen

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Hannah Edwards

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Humphrey Sitima

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Humphrey Sitima

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Humphrey Sitima

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
James Lawrence

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Jessica Hern

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Jessica Hern

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Lucinda Turner

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Lucinda Turner

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Oliver Towse

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Oliver Towse

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Oliver Towse

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Prince Plockey

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Prince Plockey

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Cast

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Jessica Hern

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Lizzie Grace, Lucinda Turner, Jessica Hern

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Maddie Houghton

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Prince Plockney

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Humphrey Sitima, Hannah Edwards

Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY
Oliver Towse



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Shortlist Announced For The 2019 Regional BroadwayWorld Norwegian Awards; Voting Now Open!
  • Final Week To Submit Nominations For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Norway Awards, Presented by TodayTix!