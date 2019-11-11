Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY

All new production photos have been released for The Great Gatsby.

The Guild of Misrule's THE GREAT GATSBY, created and directed by Alexander Wright, is currently wowing audiences in its brand-new West End venue IMMERSIVE | LDN, continuing its record as the UK's longest running immersive production.

It's the roaring twenties - an era of bootleg liquor, red hot jazz and hedonistic pleasures. Jay Gatsby has invited you to one of his infamous parties and that's not an invite you want to turn down...

THE GREAT GATSBY allows audiences to fully immerse themselves into the world of Jay Gatsby and the glamour of the Roaring '20s. With cocktails, dancing and scandal, this heart-racing adaptation of the seminal jazz-age story puts the audience at the heart of the action.

Tickets for the dining experience will go on sale on Thursday 31 October and can be purchased via www.immersivegatsby.com





