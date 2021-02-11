Photo Flash: Behind the Scenes of Curve Leicester's THE COLOR PURPLE - AT HOME
The production stars T’Shan Williams as Celie, with Danielle Fiamanya as Nettie, Karen Mavundukure as Sofia, and more!
Following the success of its recent five-star production of Sunset Boulevard - at Home, Curve will stream The Color Purple online between Tue 16 Feb and Sun 7 Mar, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome.
Check out all new behind the scenes photos below!
The Color Purple - at Home will be led by T'Shan Williams as Celie, with Danielle Fiamanya as Nettie, Karen Mavundukure as Sofia, Ako Mitchell as Mister and Simon Anthony Rhoden as Harpo. Also returning to Curve is Carly Mercedes Dyer, who played Anita in the acclaimed Made at Curve production of West Side Story. Carly will join the cast as Shug Avery.
The company is completed by returning cast members Geoff Aymer, KM Drew Boateng, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, Danielle Kassarate, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.
Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, the musical will once again be directed by Tinuke Craig, alongside Musical Director Alex Parker, Designer Alex Lowde, Choreographer Mark Smith, Sound Designer Tom Marshall and Casting Director Kay Magson CDG. The production will be lit by Curve Associate Ben Cracknell.
To find out more or to book tickets to The Color Purple - at Home, visit www.curveonline.co.uk.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
Nikola Foster
KM Drew Boateng, Simon-Anthony Rhoden, Owen Chaponda and T'Shan Williams
Danielle Kassarate as Doris, Landi Oshinowo as Jarene and Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah as Darlene
Tinuke Craig
Simon-Anthony Rhoden and Karen Mavundukure
T'Shan Williams as Celie, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Shug Avery and Crosscut Media Gimbal Operator Mbili Munthali
