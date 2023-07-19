Photo: First Look at Tom Allen in BLEAK EXPECTATIONS at the Criterion Theatre

The comedian will be appearing in performances until Sunday 23 July.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway
Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL Photo 2 Matt Doyle Will Star as Frank Sinatra in World Premiere of SINATRA THE MUSICAL
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Ale Photo 4 Book Review: EXPLORING SHAKESPEARE. A DIRECTOR'S NOTES FROM THE REHEARSAL ROOM by Bill Alexander

This week, Tom Allen is treading the boards at the West End’s Criterion Theatre as the narrator in Bleak Expectations. Tom returns to Bleak Expectations having played the role of Pip in the original BBC Radio 4 series. 

Check out a first look at Tom in the role in the photo below!

Tom Allen will be appearing in performances until Sunday 23 July. Comedian and Jack Dee will be next week’s narrator, taking over the role from Tuesday 25 - Sunday 30 July.

Adapted from the hugely successful and award-winning BBC Radio 4 comedy, Bleak Expectations transfers directly from its run at The Watermill Theatre. Each week an a-list guest star will take on the role of narrator.

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip’s extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn! 

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!
 

The production runs at the Criterion Theatre until 13 August. 

Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: DIARY OF A GAY DISASTER, Kings Head Theatre Photo
Review: DIARY OF A GAY DISASTER, King's Head Theatre

Filled with gay panic and teenage crushes, Rachael Mailer’s new Doc Martin-wearing, U-Hauling, ex-girlfriend-dating new musical is a whole lot of fun. Coming in at under an hour, the show is packed with kick-ass performances, tongue-in-cheek jokes, and candid honesty, giving some much needed representation in musical theatre to queer women.

2
Further Cast Revealed For UK Tour Of James Grahams QUIZ Photo
Further Cast Revealed For UK Tour Of James Graham's QUIZ

Joining renowned comedian, Rory Bremner, starring as Chris Tarrant in the critically acclaimed play Quiz, is Emmerdale star Charley Webb, in her first professional stage role and recently on screens in Better (BBC). Learn more about the cast here!

3
AMENDMENTS: A PLAY ON WORDS Comes to The Old Red Lion in October Photo
AMENDMENTS: A PLAY ON WORDS Comes to The Old Red Lion in October

Following sell-out shows on their UK tour, Amendments: A Play On Words. Will visit the Old Red Lion pub theatre in London from 04 – 14 October.

4
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre

The annual CFT summer blockbuster delivers West End quality again at considerably more affordable prices - time to book a train or set the satnav

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End Video Video: First Look at an All-New Trailer For THE CRUCIBLE in the West End
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace Video
Watch the All New Trailer For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS Video
Watch Carrie Hope Fletcher Perform New Song from THE CROWN JEWELS
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant Video
First Look At THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON At The Southwark Playhouse Elephant
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
GREY HOUSE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SIX

Recommended For You