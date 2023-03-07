Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches Edinburgh Fringe Support Fund

The "Keep It Fringe" fund will provide £2,000 bursaries for up to 50 performers

Mar. 07, 2023  
Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches Edinburgh Fringe Support Fund

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has announced a new £100,000 fund to help performers put on shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The award-winning TV series Fleabag originated at the 2013 Fringe, winning critical acclaim.

The "Keep It Fringe" fund will provide £2,000 bursaries for up to 50 performers who want to put on shows at the festival.

Waller-Bridge said: "Edinburgh Fringe gave Fleabag a game-changing platform for everyone involved and we are thrilled that the show can continue to pay-it-forward to the creatives of tomorrow and contribute to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to take their work to this amazing festival."

Around half the money comes from the Fleabag for Charity campaign which is funded by streaming subscriptions for a National Theatre Live production of the show.

It launched in 2020 in a bid to support communities affected by Covid-19.

The financial support comes amid growing concern that the cost of living and working in Edinburgh have become barriers for performers.

Waller-Bridge was made honorary president of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe society in 2021.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: 'We recognise how difficult the last few years have been for the cultural sector, and today's announcement is a very direct way for us to give some support for artists performing at this year's Fringe.

"We are massively grateful to Phoebe, and all our donors, for their generosity and ongoing support of the work of the Fringe Society.

"This fund is a first step in what we hope to be an ongoing opportunity for Fringe artists."

Applications for "Keep It Fringe" funding open at 12pm on 10 March 2023 and close at 12pm on 24 March 2023.

Award recipients will be notified around 31 March 2023.

Photo Credit: Faye Thomas



Photos: First Look At ThickSkin And Traverse Theatre Company Presents HOW NOT TO DROWN Photo
Photos: First Look At ThickSkin And Traverse Theatre Company Presents HOW NOT TO DROWN
Get a first look at a ThickSkin and Traverse Theatre Company production, supported by Theatre Royal Stratford East, How Not To Drown commissioned by ThickSkin and Lawrence Batley Theatre. See photos below!
SEEKING DELPHI Premieres At VAULT Festival This Month Photo
SEEKING DELPHI Premieres At VAULT Festival This Month
Seeking Delphi is a deeply compelling, painfully stark and shameless play about three homeless women seeking out stability, security and a way to change their fate.
Vital Xposure Launches Second Season Of Wellspring Photo
Vital Xposure Launches Second Season Of Wellspring
Vital Xposure has announced the launch of a second round of Wellspring, a professional development programme for London-based disabled, d/Deaf and Neurodivergent playwrights and script writers, supported by City Bridge Trust.
SNOWFLAKES Comes to the Park Theatre Next Month Photo
SNOWFLAKES Comes to the Park Theatre Next Month
Taking Cancel Culture to an extreme, black comedy Snowflakes questions ideas of morality, revenge, and justice with gleefully violent abandon. Combining the technological nihilism of Black Mirror with the dark comedy and horror of Inside No. 9, Robert Boulton’s Offie-Nominated Snowflakes is coming to Park Theatre this spring.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Behind-The-Scenes Theatre Project 'Illuminate Your Curiosity' to Launch This SpringBehind-The-Scenes Theatre Project 'Illuminate Your Curiosity' to Launch This Spring
March 6, 2023

In Spring 23, leading West End and Broadway theatre producers will shine a light on the people, artistry and culture of theatre like never before as they launch something special that will ignite the passion of every theatre lover
RSC Announce Full Casting for Gregory Doran's CYMBELINERSC Announce Full Casting for Gregory Doran's CYMBELINE
March 6, 2023

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced full casting for the upcoming production of Cymbeline, directed by RSC Artistic Director Emeritus Gregory Doran, which will run in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from Saturday 22 April to Saturday 27 May 2023.
Applause For Thought Team up with A LITTLE LIFE to Provide Mental Health SupportApplause For Thought Team up with A LITTLE LIFE to Provide Mental Health Support
March 6, 2023

A Little Life is partnering with Applause for Thought, a multi-award-winning community interest company that aims to create safe, empowering and empathetic spaces for all within the arts.
London Theatre Week Extended Until 12 March!London Theatre Week Extended Until 12 March!
March 6, 2023

London Theatre Week has extended which means we’re giving you one more week to get tickets from £15, £25, or £35 for over 70 West End shows, Book by 12 March.
Bridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 TourBridget Christie Announces Autumn 2023 Tour
March 3, 2023

The Edinburgh Comedy Award, Rose d’Or and South Bank Sky Arts Award winner will be taking her highly acclaimed show Who Am I? on tour this Autumn.
share