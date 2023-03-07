Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches Edinburgh Fringe Support Fund

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge has announced a new £100,000 fund to help performers put on shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The award-winning TV series Fleabag originated at the 2013 Fringe, winning critical acclaim.

The "Keep It Fringe" fund will provide £2,000 bursaries for up to 50 performers who want to put on shows at the festival.

Waller-Bridge said: "Edinburgh Fringe gave Fleabag a game-changing platform for everyone involved and we are thrilled that the show can continue to pay-it-forward to the creatives of tomorrow and contribute to those who might not otherwise have the opportunity to take their work to this amazing festival."

Around half the money comes from the Fleabag for Charity campaign which is funded by streaming subscriptions for a National Theatre Live production of the show.

It launched in 2020 in a bid to support communities affected by Covid-19.

The financial support comes amid growing concern that the cost of living and working in Edinburgh have become barriers for performers.

Waller-Bridge was made honorary president of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe society in 2021.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: 'We recognise how difficult the last few years have been for the cultural sector, and today's announcement is a very direct way for us to give some support for artists performing at this year's Fringe.

"We are massively grateful to Phoebe, and all our donors, for their generosity and ongoing support of the work of the Fringe Society.

"This fund is a first step in what we hope to be an ongoing opportunity for Fringe artists."

Applications for "Keep It Fringe" funding open at 12pm on 10 March 2023 and close at 12pm on 24 March 2023.

Award recipients will be notified around 31 March 2023.

Photo Credit: Faye Thomas