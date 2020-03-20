Philip Pullman and Stephen Fry Sign Letter to Government Requesting Income Protection Fund For Freelances

According to The Stage, Philip Pullman and Stephen Fry are among those who have signed an open letter to the government, urging them to introduce a temporary income protection fund to support freelances during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The letter was created by organizations that represent freelances, including the Creative Industries Federation and the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed.

The letter has been signed by trade bodies including Directors UK, Enterprise Nation, the British Fashion Council, Design Council and the Association for UK Interactive Entertainment.

Caroline Norbury, chief executive of the Creative Industries Federation, said: "Without the right support, government measures will hit the self-employed the hardest, and not just on their bottom line: on their families and mental health. A temporary income guarantee is urgently needed. We need government to make a big, bold and brave move to support these workers, our families and our communities."

A petition has also been created, which has over 4,000 signatures.

Read more on The Stage.





