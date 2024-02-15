Peter Duncan Joins Pixie Lott and Bonnie Langford in MADE IN DAGENHAM Concert; Full Cast Revealed!

Full casting has been announced for the 10th Anniversary Concert of MADE IN DAGENHAM at the London Palladium on Saturday 16 March 2024.

Joining Pixie Lott (‘Rita O'Grady'), Killian Donnelly (‘Eddie O'Grady') and Bonnie Langford (‘Barbara Castle') in this highly anticipated one-off show, directed by Shaun Kerrison are Peter Duncan (Blue Peter, Hairspray, Me and My Girl, The Little Tramp, The Card) as ‘Monty', Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next To Normal, Hamilton, Aladdin) as ‘Mr Tooley', and newcomer Gerardine Sacdalan, a third year Urdang Student, as ‘Sandra'.

Actor, film and documentary maker, former Chief Scout and 80's Blue Peter man, Peter Duncan has a theatre, TV and film career that spans five decades. Peter began his career on stage joining Olivier's National Theatre and spent the 1970's working exclusively as actor. He joined Blue Peter in 1980 and became a household name going on to make Duncan Dares, a series that played on his adventurous nature with stunts such as driving across the Irish Sea in a VW Beetle, walking the high wire and cleaning the clockface of Big Ben. After his presenting days he began to appear in musical theatre roles such as Barnum, Me And My Girl and The Little Tramp. In 1995 he was nominated for an Olivier Award as Best Actor in a musical playing Denry Machin in The Card. He has toured in Alan Ayckbourn's Things We Do For Love, played the twins in Corpse and appeared as Stan Laurel in a production of Laurel and Hardy. He played the roles of Macduff in Macbeth and Fantastic Mr Fox at the Open Air Theatre in Regent's Park. Peter went on to tour with the Original Theatre Company production of Birdsong playing Jack Firebrace, for which he garnered much critical acclaim. Peter appeared as Wilbur Turnblad in the UK tour of Hairspray in 2016. In 2017, Peter premiered a new play at the Edinburgh Festival, called The Dame written by his daughter Katie. It was followed by a run at the Park Theatre in London, where he was nominated for an Offie.

The cast also features Zoë Rainey (An American in Paris, Kiss Me Kate, Kenneth Branagh's Romeo & Juliet) as ‘Lisa Hopkins', Richard Dempsey (Old Friends, Tammy Faye, Doctor Who) as ‘Mr Hopkins', Gerard Carey (Les Misérables, RSC's A Christmas Carol, The Jungle) as ‘Harold Wilson', Jenna Boyd (Come From Away, Wind in the Willows, Eastenders) as ‘Beryl', Katy Secombe (Les Miserables, A Midsummer's Night's Dream, I Can't Sing) as ‘Connie Riley', Kerry Winter (UK Tours Shrek, Grease, The Rocky Horror Show) as ‘Clare', Sarah Merrifield (Macbeth, lovesexidentityambition) as ‘Cass', Oscar Conlon-Morrey (Only Fools and Horses, Nativity, Mother Goose) as ‘Cortina Man & Chubby Chuff', Kieran Brown (The Phantom of the Opera, Crown Jewels, Heathers) as ‘Ron Macer & Mr Buckton', Neil Ditt (Emmerdale, Crazy For You, Chicago) as ‘Gregory Hubble & Stan', Will Hopkins as ‘Barry', Craig Armstrong (La Cage Aux Folles, Come From Away, Billy Elliot) as ‘Sid' and Adam Strong (Aladdin, We Will Rock You, Rock of Ages) as ‘Bill'.

Sarah Hills (Les Miserables, The Rocky Horror Show) and Josie Brightwell (The War of the Worlds, Call The Midwife) lead a 30-strong ensemble cast featuring graduates from London School of Musical Theatre, Guildford School of Acting and Emil Dale's Performing Arts Academy.

Michael Bradley is announced as musical director and James Doughty as assistant musical director.

Inspired by a true story and based on the hit film, MADE IN DAGENHAM is a powerhouse musical comedy about friendship, love and the importance of fighting for what's right. With a critically acclaimed score, this raucously funny show really is the ultimate feel-good night out.

Essex, 1968. When Ford's Dagenham car plant drops female workers' pay, mum Rita leads her friends in a battle against the mighty company and the corrupted union supposed to protect them. As the women's journey grows, so does the pressure. Can Rita keep up the fight and the happy home she's built?

The Concert is produced by Scott Garnham and Simon Schofield for Sisco Entertainment and directed by directed by 2024 WhatsOnStage Award Winner Shaun Kerrison (The Osmonds A New Musical UK Tour, Kiss Me Kate and My Fair Lady for BBC Proms, Resident Director The Lion King West End and Resident Director of Mary Poppins on Broadway).

With a book by Richard Bean and music and lyrics by David Arnold and Richard Thomas, MADE IN DAGENHAM is based on the Woolley/Karlsen/Number 9 Motion Picture and performed by arrangement with Music Theatre International.