Performances of MAGIC MIKE LIVE Suspended at Hippodrome Casino After Team Member Tests Positive for COVID

Performances will be suspended from 9 June and resume on 18 June.

Jun. 9, 2021  

Performances of Magic Mike Live have been suspended at the Hippodrome Casino after a team member tested positive for COVID-19.

The Hippodrome casino stated, "In accordance with the government guidelines, the producers have temporarily suspended performances of Magic Mike Live at the Hippodrome from 9 June, with performances resuming on 18, June."

See the full statement in the tweets below:

Conceived and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, which has already wowed over 200,000 people in London alone and almost 750,000 worldwide, is a large-scale, live production show based on the hit films Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL, which opened at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square in November 2018.

Magic Mike Live in London is co-directed by Channing Tatum and Alison Faulk, with Luke Broadlick as associate director, and choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The Executive Producer is Vincent Marini with General Management by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O'Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick Kourtides. Dreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.


