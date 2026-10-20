Paul Foot Adds Dates to THE FUTURE Tour

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Paul Foot has announced extra dates for The Future, his brand-new live show touring across the UK after it's critically acclaimed premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. The UK tour will begin in Bristol on 13th September before taking in towns and cities nationwide and ending in Bridport in May next year.

The alt-comedy favourite and star of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown blew audiences away during the Fringe and secured his second co-win at the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards. He will now tour venues across the UK including two weeks at London's Soho Theatre.

Remember when people were excited for the future? With visions of jetpacks, friendly robots wheeling around, and solar-powered bidets. Well, we don't have visions like that anymore, do we?

But the universe is not over. The light has not gone out. Here's a candle in the dark. Contagious and whispering. And you can take it with you when you leave. Join Paul Foot for a surreal and uplifting journey through the idea that, even when things feel uncertain, optimism and wonder are still within reach, all delivered with eccentric observations, his trademark freewheeling imagination and unmistakable storytelling style.

Following the acclaimed success of his last show Dissolve, which was nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2024, co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award, Foot continues to draw new audiences while deepening his bond with devoted fans. Dissolve is also available to watch on YouTube.

A singular voice in alternative comedy for more than two decades, Paul Foot has built a loyal cult following known as The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs. Alongside regular appearances on Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, he has created more than a dozen solo shows. His accolades include Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, two nominations for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's Most Outstanding Show Award and a Perrier Best Newcomer nomination at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tour Dates

September 2026

Sunday 13 September Bristol Tobacco Factory Theatres

Saturday 19 September Sheffield Montgomery Theatre

Sunday 20 September York The Crescent

Thursday 24 September Sale Waterside Arts

Friday 25 September Hull Hull Truck Theatre

October 2026

Saturday 3 October Aberystwyth Arts Centre Studio

Sunday 4 October Swansea The Problematic Pub Comedy Club

Saturday 10 October Birmingham Mac

Sunday 11 October Salford Lowry

Friday 16 October Norwich Playhouse

Tuesday 27 October Newcastle The Stand

Thursday 29 October Edinburgh Monkey Barrel

Friday 30 October Glasgow Oran Mor

November 2026

Saturday 7 November Bath Rondo Theatre

Sunday 8 November Cardiff Glee

Sunday 15 November Leeds City Varieties

Thursday 19 November Oxford North Wall

Monday 23 November London Soho Theatre

Tuesday 24 November London Soho Theatre

Wednesday 25 November London Soho Theatre

Thursday 26 November London Soho Theatre

Friday 27 November London Soho Theatre

Saturday 28 November London Soho Theatre

December 2026

Tuesday 1 December London Soho Theatre

Wednesday 2 December London Soho Theatre

Thursday 3 December London Soho Theatre

Friday 4 December London Soho Theatre

Saturday 5 December London Soho Theatre

February 2027

Thursday 11 February Hastings White Rock Theatre

Friday 12 February Deal Astor Theatre

Saturday 13 February Tunbridge Wells Trinity Theatre

Friday 19 February Leicester The Y Theatre

Saturday 20 February Coventry Warwick Arts Centre (matinee & Evening)

Sunday 21 February Milton Keynes The Stables

Thursday 25 February Maidenhead Norden Farm Arts Centre

Friday 26 February Crawley The Hawth

Saturday 27 February Brighton The Old Market

Sunday 28 February Portsmouth Guildhall

March 2027

Thursday 4 March London Leicester Square Theatre

Thursday 11 March Knaresborough Frazer Theatre

Friday 12 March Bradford Alhambra Studio

Saturday 20 March Corsham Pound Arts

April 2027

Thursday 1 April Poole Lighthouse

Friday 2 April 2 Exeter Barnfield Theatre

Saturday 3 April Great Torrington The Plough Arts Centre

Wednesday 7 April Liverpool Epstein Theatre

Thursday 8 April Stockton Arc

Friday 9 April Kendal Brewery Arts

Saturday 10 April Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Thursday 15 April Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre

Friday 16 April Cambridge Junction

Saturday 17 April Chelmsford Chelmsford Theatre - On Sale Wed 9th Sep

Thursday 22 April Luton Hat Factory

Friday 23 April Colchester Colchester Arts Centre

Saturday 24 April Reading Concert Hall

Friday 30 April Gloucester Guildhall

May 2027

Sunday 2 May Mold Theatre Clwyd - On Sale Tue 20 Oct

Thursday 6 May Salisbury Salisbury Arts Centre

Friday 7 May Ivybridge The Watermark

Saturday 8 May Bath Rondo

Thursday 13 May Winchester The Arc

Friday 14 May Isle Of Wight Quay Arts

Saturday 15 May Farnham Farnham Maltings

Friday 21 May Chorley Chorley Theatre

Saturday 22 May Pocklington Arts Centre

Thursday 27 May New Milton Forest Arts Centre

Friday 28 May Bridport Bridport Arts Centre

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 18 Hrs 04 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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