Paul Foot Adds Dates to THE FUTURE Tour
The alt-comedy favorite will bring his surreal new show to venues across the UK after winning at the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards.
Paul Foot has announced extra dates for The Future, his brand-new live show touring across the UK after it's critically acclaimed premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. The UK tour will begin in Bristol on 13th September before taking in towns and cities nationwide and ending in Bridport in May next year.
The alt-comedy favourite and star of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown blew audiences away during the Fringe and secured his second co-win at the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Awards. He will now tour venues across the UK including two weeks at London's Soho Theatre.
Remember when people were excited for the future? With visions of jetpacks, friendly robots wheeling around, and solar-powered bidets. Well, we don't have visions like that anymore, do we?
But the universe is not over. The light has not gone out. Here's a candle in the dark. Contagious and whispering. And you can take it with you when you leave. Join Paul Foot for a surreal and uplifting journey through the idea that, even when things feel uncertain, optimism and wonder are still within reach, all delivered with eccentric observations, his trademark freewheeling imagination and unmistakable storytelling style.
Following the acclaimed success of his last show Dissolve, which was nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2024, co-won Best Show at the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards and was nominated for the NextUp Comedy Award, Foot continues to draw new audiences while deepening his bond with devoted fans. Dissolve is also available to watch on YouTube.
A singular voice in alternative comedy for more than two decades, Paul Foot has built a loyal cult following known as The Guild of Paul Foot Connoisseurs. Alongside regular appearances on Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, he has created more than a dozen solo shows. His accolades include Best Show at the Sydney Comedy Festival, two nominations for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival's Most Outstanding Show Award and a Perrier Best Newcomer nomination at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Tour Dates
September 2026
Sunday 13 September Bristol Tobacco Factory Theatres
Saturday 19 September Sheffield Montgomery Theatre
Sunday 20 September York The Crescent
Thursday 24 September Sale Waterside Arts
Friday 25 September Hull Hull Truck Theatre
October 2026
Saturday 3 October Aberystwyth Arts Centre Studio
Sunday 4 October Swansea The Problematic Pub Comedy Club
Saturday 10 October Birmingham Mac
Sunday 11 October Salford Lowry
Friday 16 October Norwich Playhouse
Tuesday 27 October Newcastle The Stand
Thursday 29 October Edinburgh Monkey Barrel
Friday 30 October Glasgow Oran Mor
November 2026
Saturday 7 November Bath Rondo Theatre
Sunday 8 November Cardiff Glee
Sunday 15 November Leeds City Varieties
Thursday 19 November Oxford North Wall
Monday 23 November London Soho Theatre
Tuesday 24 November London Soho Theatre
Wednesday 25 November London Soho Theatre
Thursday 26 November London Soho Theatre
Friday 27 November London Soho Theatre
Saturday 28 November London Soho Theatre
December 2026
Tuesday 1 December London Soho Theatre
Wednesday 2 December London Soho Theatre
Thursday 3 December London Soho Theatre
Friday 4 December London Soho Theatre
Saturday 5 December London Soho Theatre
February 2027
Thursday 11 February Hastings White Rock Theatre
Friday 12 February Deal Astor Theatre
Saturday 13 February Tunbridge Wells Trinity Theatre
Friday 19 February Leicester The Y Theatre
Saturday 20 February Coventry Warwick Arts Centre (matinee & Evening)
Sunday 21 February Milton Keynes The Stables
Thursday 25 February Maidenhead Norden Farm Arts Centre
Friday 26 February Crawley The Hawth
Saturday 27 February Brighton The Old Market
Sunday 28 February Portsmouth Guildhall
March 2027
Thursday 4 March London Leicester Square Theatre
Thursday 11 March Knaresborough Frazer Theatre
Friday 12 March Bradford Alhambra Studio
Saturday 20 March Corsham Pound Arts
April 2027
Thursday 1 April Poole Lighthouse
Friday 2 April 2 Exeter Barnfield Theatre
Saturday 3 April Great Torrington The Plough Arts Centre
Wednesday 7 April Liverpool Epstein Theatre
Thursday 8 April Stockton Arc
Friday 9 April Kendal Brewery Arts
Saturday 10 April Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
Thursday 15 April Maidstone Hazlitt Theatre
Friday 16 April Cambridge Junction
Saturday 17 April Chelmsford Chelmsford Theatre - On Sale Wed 9th Sep
Thursday 22 April Luton Hat Factory
Friday 23 April Colchester Colchester Arts Centre
Saturday 24 April Reading Concert Hall
Friday 30 April Gloucester Guildhall
May 2027
Sunday 2 May Mold Theatre Clwyd - On Sale Tue 20 Oct
Thursday 6 May Salisbury Salisbury Arts Centre
Friday 7 May Ivybridge The Watermark
Saturday 8 May Bath Rondo
Thursday 13 May Winchester The Arc
Friday 14 May Isle Of Wight Quay Arts
Saturday 15 May Farnham Farnham Maltings
Friday 21 May Chorley Chorley Theatre
Saturday 22 May Pocklington Arts Centre
Thursday 27 May New Milton Forest Arts Centre
Friday 28 May Bridport Bridport Arts Centre
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