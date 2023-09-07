Paul Chahidi and Paul Ready Join TWELFTH NIGHT: FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY at Shakespeare's Globe

Shakespeare’s Globe has announced further casting for Twelfth Night: For One Night Only. Blanche McIntyre (Measure for Measure, The Winter’s Tale, Globe Theatre; All’s Well That End’s Well, RSC) will direct the event which will feature Matthew Broome as Sebastian, Paul Chahidi as Feste, ‘Tomiwa Edun as Orsino, Richard Katz as Sir Toby Belch, Rebekah Murrell as Viola, Paul Ready as Sir Andrew Aguecheek, Sirine Saba as Maria/Curio, Jacoba Williams as Fabian/Sea Captain, Howard Ward as Prompt / Valentine, and Jamie Wilkes as Antonio. They join previously announced Stephen Mangan as Malvolio and Shakespeare’s Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry as Olivia.

On Sunday 17 September in the Globe Theatre, Twelfth Night: For One Night Only will see actors step courageously into the unknown with performers only given their own lines and cues, with neither rehearsal time nor full script, done as it would have been 400 years ago. The event continues the Globe’s year-long 400th anniversary celebrations of the ‘First Folio’, without which 18 of Shakespeare’s most famous plays would have been lost to history, including Twelfth Night.

Cast Biographies

Matthew Broome will play Sebastian. Matthew Broome trained at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. Work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes The Comedy of Errors (2023). Previous work in theatre includes the world premiere of Mike Bartlett’s play Scandaltown at the Lyric Hammersmith. He recently completed filming on the upcoming Apple TV series The Buccaneers.

Paul Chahidi will play Feste. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes Twelfth Night, Richard III, Macbeth, Two Noble Kinsmen, The Comedy of Errors and Augustine’s Oak at Shakespeare’s Globe. Other theatre includes Phaedra, Salome and As You Like It at the National Theatre; Written on the Heart, Measure for Measure, As You Like It, The American Pilot, Cymbeline, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Merry Wives, The Taming of the Shrew, The Tamer Tamed and The Devil is an Ass for the RSC; Limehouse, The Vote and Privacy at the Donmar Warehouse; The Cherry Orchard at Chichester; Aunt Dan and Lemon, Rhinoceros and The Arsonists at the Royal Court; Arabian Nights at the Young Vic; Engaged at the Orange Tree; Faustus at the Royal Theatre Northampton; Twelfth Night and Richard III in the West End and on Broadway; and Shakespeare in Love, ENRON and The Female of the Species in the West End. Paul Chahidi is an Associate Artist of the Royal Shakespeare Company. Recent TV includes: The Serpent Queen, This Country, Maigret, Chad: An American Boy, And Then There Were None, Soulmates, A Christmas Carol, Britannia S2, Good Omens, Him & Her, Warren, Holy Flying Circus, The Hour, The Tunnel, What Remains, Casualty, Hustle, The Day of the Triffids, Ladies of Letters, Filth: The Mary Whitehouse Story, Oliver Twist, Fear of Fanny and Blackpool. Films include: Wicked Little Letters, See How They Run, Christopher Robin, The Death of Stalin, This Beautiful Fantastic, Undisputed, Love is Thicker than Water, The Voices, Venus, The Libertine, Stella Does Tricks and Notting Hill.

‘Tomiwa Edun will play Orsino. Tomiwa Edun trained at RADA. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes Romeo and Juliet, as the first professional black actor to play Romeo. Other notable work in theatre includes: The Deep Blue Sea and Translations at the National Theatre and The Mountaintop at the Royal Exchange Manchester. Work on TV includes five series of Merlin, The Hour (Emmy Award and BAFTA nomination), Bates Motel, Legends, In the Cloud, Elementary, Lucifer, A Discovery of Witches, Doctor Who: Christmas Special, The Capture, Trying, Young Wallander and the forthcoming series of Trigger Point. Films include Eyimofe, What Happened to Monday, Cinderella and the forthcoming feature, Argylle. He was the face of the fictional footballer, Alex Hunter, in the video game franchise FIFA 17,18 and 19.

Richard Katz will play Sir Toby Belch. Richard Katz's previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes The Fir Tree, Bartholomew Fair, The Merry Wives of Windsor, As You Like It, Hamlet, Nell Gwynn, Richard II and A Midsummer Night's Dream. Other theatre include Cabaret in the West End; Love and Other Acts of Violence at the Donmar Warehouse; The Lorax and The Lorax in Camera at the Old Vic; The Soldier's Tale for Hallé Orchestra; Blindness and Seeing, Peer Gynt, Ensemble NYC, Silence (with Filter), Romeo and Juliet, Morte d’Arthur, As You Like It, The Comedy of Errors and The Drunks for the RSC; The Encounter and The Master and Margarita (including Broadway) with Complicité; 1984 for Headlong and Sonia Friedman Productions; War Horse (also West End) and Measure for Measure (also Complicité) at the National Theatre. He is an associate artist with Shakespeare’s Globe and has worked extensively with Complicité. TV includes The Crown, Andor, Motherfatherson, A Discovery of Witches, Taboo, Ambassadors, Crossing Lines, The Honourable Woman, Poirot: The Trials of Hercules, Pricates, BBC Review of the Year, M I High, Thank God You’re Here, The Site, The Omid Djalili Sketch Show, The Passion, The Hogfather, Blessed, Green Wing and Hustle. Film includes Dance of a Killer, The Infiltrator, Guardians of the Galaxy, Measure for Measure, Sixty Six, Start, Enigma and The Last Sin. Radio includes A Trespasser’s Guide to the Classics, Marley Was Dead, A Taste for Death, Apes and Angels, Beat the Dog in His Own Kennel, The Day They Wouldn’t Take Any More, The Grand Hotel Babylon, Brought to Book, Comeback, Street and Lane, and The Archers.

Stephen Mangan will play Malvolio. Stephen Mangan’s recent work in theatre includes A Christmas Carol and The Norman Conquests (also on Broadway) at the Old Vic; Private Lives at the Donmar Warehouse; The Man in the White Suit at Theatre Royal Bath; The Birthday Party and Jeeves and Wooster in the West End; Birthday at the Royal Court and A Midsummer Night’s Dream for the RSC. TV includes: The Makery, The Split, Urban Myths: Bleak House Guest, Bliss, Episodes, Houdini and Doyle, This is Jinsy, Dirk Gently, 10 Minute Tales, Free Agents, Never Better, Who Gets the Dog?, Miss Marple at Bertram’s Hotel, Green Wing, Bromwell High, Nathan Barley, Ready When You Are Mr McGill, I’m Alan Partridge, The Armando Iannucci Show and The Cappuccino Years. Films include: The Inn at the Edge of the World, A Gaza Weekend, Britain’s Greatest Comedian, Breathe, Comic Strip Presents Red Top, Birthday, Guinea Pig, Postman Pat: The Movie, L’Assenza, Rush, The Hungry Corpse, An Act of Love, Cooked, War Wounds, Beyond the Pole, Someone Else, Confetti, Festival, Birthday Girl, Chunky Monkey, Billy Elliot, An Hour in Paradise, Matha Meets… and Portrait of the Artist Year 9. Radio: Number 10, Jack Rosenthal, Gordon Springer, Wild Things, The Man Who Knew Everything, Into Exile, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, As You Like It, And Another Thing, Elvenquest, Baldi 5 and The Black Cat Murder Mystery.

Rebekah Murrell will play Viola. Rebekah Murrell is an actor and director from London. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes Romeo and Juliet (as Juliet, earning her an Ian Charleson Award in 2022). Other theatre includes Olivier Award-nominated Nine Night for the National Theatre and Trafalgar Studios; little scratch at the New Diorama; Glass. Kill. Bluebeard. Imp. and Scenes with Girls at the Royal Court; Whitewash at Soho Theatre (Offie nomination for Best Actress in a Play); and The Host for the National Youth Theatre. TV includes the award-winning In My Skin, One Day, The Pact, Trying and The Roman Mysteries. Films include: Pirates, Swede Caroline and award-winning shorts, Misnomer and Stationary. Rebekah Murrell directed J’Ouvert at Theatre503 in 2019, with an award-nominated West End transfer to the Harold Pinter Theatre in 2021. She was in The Evening Standard’s Faces to Watch in 2022.

Paul Ready will play Sir Andrew Aguecheek. Paul Ready’s previous work at Shakespeare's Globe includes The Fir Tree, The Taming of the Shrew, Macbeth and Love's Labour's Lost (also US tour). Other recent work in theatre includes The Contingency Plan: Resilience at The Crucible, Sheffield; Measure for Measure at the Young Vic, Black Comedy at Chichester Festival Theatre; Much Ado About Nothing at the Royal Exchange Manchester; In the Republic of Happiness at the Royal Court; and Noises Off at the Old Vic and in the West End. Work on screen includes a starring role in The Bastard Son and the Devil Himself on Netflix and a central role in the feature film Heart of Stone, opposite Gal Gadot, also for Netflix. Paul is also well known for playing ‘Dr Henry Goodsir’ in AMC’s The Terror on BBC One, ‘Kevin’ in three series of BBC comedy sensation Motherland, devious civil servant ‘Rob MacDonald’ in BBC’s smash-hit Bodyguard, and hapless hitman ‘Lee’ cult thriller Utopia for Channel 4.

Sirine Saba will play Maria/Curio. Previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes Romeo and Juliet, The Winter's Tale, King Lear, Antony and Cleopatra. Other theatre includes Word Play, Goats and Fireworks at the Royal Court; Phaedra, Another World, Nation and Sparkleshark at the National Theatre; Britannicus at the Lyric Hammersmith; Why It’s Kicking Off Everywhere at the Young Vic; The Haystack, Botticelli in the Fire and iHo at Hampstead; Wife at Kiln Theatre; The Invisible at the Bush; The Taming of the Shrew, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Twelfth Night at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre; Scorched at the Old Vic; Testing the Echo for Out of Joint and the Tricycle; Baghdad Wedding at Soho Theatre; and Beauty and the Beast, Midnight's Children, The Tempest, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Tales from Ovid at the RSC. TV includes Beyond Paradise, Midsomer Murders, Doctor Who, Holby City, Cleaning Up, Why It's Kicking Off Everywhere, EastEnders, Unforgotten, Silent Witness and I am Slave. Films include The Black Forest (nominated for Michael Powell Award), Maestro, Exhibition and Death of the Revolution.

Michelle Terry will play Olivia. Michelle Terry trained at RADA. She is the Artistic Director of Shakespeare’s Globe. Previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2023), King Lear (2022), The Fir Tree (2021), Twelfth Night (2021), The Taming of the Shrew (2020), Henry IV Part 1 (2019), Macbeth, Hamlet and As You Like It (2018), The Complete Walks (2016), As You Like It (2015), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (2013), and Love’s Labour’s Lost (2007). Other theatre includes Love’s Labour’s Lost, Much Ado About Nothing, The Winter’s Tale, Pericles and The Crucible for the RSC; Henry V at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre; Privacy and The Man Who Had All the Luck at the Donmar; Cleansed, 50 Years of the National Theatre, The Comedy of Errors, London Assurance, All’s Well That Ends Well and England People Very Nice at the National Theatre; Before the Party at the Almeida; In the Republic of Happiness and Tribes at the Royal Court; Light Shining in Buckinghamshire at the Arcola; War on Terror, Two Cigarettes and 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover at the Bush; The Promise at the New Wimbledon Theatre; Beautiful Thing at Sound Theatre; Burial at Thebes at Nottingham Playhouse; As You Like It at the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-Under-Lyme; and Blithe Spirit for The Peter Hall Company on UK tour and at the Savoy Theatre. TV includes Marcella, The Café Series (as writer and performer) and Extras.

Jacoba Williams will play Fabian / Sea Captain. Jacoba Williams trained with Italia Conti Academy of the Arts and the National Youth Theatre. Previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes The Winter's Tale, The Fir Tree, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Twelfth Night and Our Verse in Time. Other theatre includes Alice in the Universe at Oxford Playhouse; Bogeyman at the Pleasance (Edinburgh Fringe Festival); Before I Was a Bear at the Bunker Theatre and Soho Theatre; Gulliver’s Travels at the Unicorn Theatre; Love Dance at Chiswick Playhouse; The Snow Queen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre; When the Sea Swallows Us Whole at VAULT Festival; and Queens of Sheba (The Stage Award) for VAULT Festival, New Diorama, Underbelly, Camden People’s Theatre. Short films include The Vest, Montague, Cleo’s Choice and Expiry Date. Radio includes An Aeneid and Precious Little Thing.

Howard Ward will play Valentine / Prompt. Previous work for Shakespeare’s Globe includes The Winter’s Tale and Eyam. Other theatre includes Accidental Death of an Anarchist at Lyric Hammersmith and Sheffield Crucible; Grenfell: Value Engineering at The Tabernacle; Botticelli in the Fire and Wild Honey at Hampstead Theatre; The Hunt at Almeida; Oslo, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and War Horse at National Theatre / West End; German Skerries at Orange Tree Theatre; Pride and Prejudice at Sheffield Crucible; A Walk on Part and A Couple of Poor, Polish Speaking Romanians at Soho Theatre; The Golden Dragon for Actors Touring Company; The Changeling at Young Vic; London Road at National Theatre; Wanderlust and Attempts on Her Life at Royal Court; Henry V and Much Ado About Nothing at RSC; and The English Game for Headlong. Television include Nightsleeper, Trial by Jury; Brassic, Bodies, Father Brown, Manhunt, Carnival Row, Little Boy Blue, The Tunnel, The Jury, Drifters, Coronation Street, Downton Abbey Lady Chatterley's Lover, Midsomer Murders, Toast, Parade's End, Hidden, Ghost Squad, The Government Inspector, Blair on Trial, Heartbeat, Eastenders, Casualty, Holby City, and Insiders. Film includes The Children Act, and London Road.

Jamie Wilkes will play Antonio. Jamie Wilkes trained at LAMDA. Previous work at Shakespeare’s Globe includes The Comedy of Errors and Titus Andronicus. Other theatre includes Cymbeline, Richard III, All’s Well That Ends Well, Henry VI part I, The Two Noble Kinsmen, The Rover, Oppenheimer, The Shoemaker's Holiday and Wendy & Peter Pan at the RSC; The Wind of Heaven at the Finborough; The Edit at Theatre503; Howl’s Moving Castle, The Boy James, Lorca is Dead, Atrium and Tartuffe at Southwark Playhouse; Peter Pan, The Beggar’s Opera and Macbeth at York Theatre Royal; Coriolanus, Twelfth Night, The Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet, As You Like It, The Tempest, Julius Caesar, The Taming of the Shrew and Love’s Labour’s Lost at the Willow Globe; and Macbeth, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Antigone, Bensalem B&B, The Trial and The Tempest for Belt Up Theatre. TV includes The English, Finding Alice, His Dark Materials, Catch 22, Vanity Fair, Philip K Dick’s Electric Dreams, Mr Selfridge and Downton Abbey. Films include Fair Play, Living, The Mountain and Cup of Coffee With Marilyn. Radio includes Home Front.