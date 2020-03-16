Park Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Park Theatre has cancelled all remaining performances of La Cage aux Folles, due to cast members self-isolating.

Their smaller show, Corpse! wil go ahead as scheduled.

Park Theatre will be contacting all affected patrons, who can expect to receive further information in an email.

The theatre took to Twitter to make the announcement earlier today.

? IMPORTANT ?

Due to members of our La Cage aux Folles company self-isolating as a precautionary measure, all remaining shows are CANCELLED. We apologise for the short notice & inconvenience & are contacting all affected patrons. Corpse! is currently going ahead as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/Cxj9ZIpr7D - Park Theatre (@ParkTheatre) March 16, 2020





