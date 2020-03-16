Park Theatre Cancels Remaining Performances of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

Article Pixel Mar. 16, 2020  

Park Theatre has cancelled all remaining performances of La Cage aux Folles, due to cast members self-isolating.

Their smaller show, Corpse! wil go ahead as scheduled.

Park Theatre will be contacting all affected patrons, who can expect to receive further information in an email.

The theatre took to Twitter to make the announcement earlier today.



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sol Acting Studios Announces Safety Precautions Due to COVID-19
  • Albuquerque Little Theatre Cancels Performances of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
  • Spencer Cancels Performances of RAT PACK SHOW and THE HIT MEN
  • 'An Evening of Prize Winning Poetry' at Teatro Paraguas is Cancelled