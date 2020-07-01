Pantomimes Begin Cancellations Ahead of Christmas Season

BBC has reported that pantomimes are beginning to be cancelled ahead of the Christmas season, due to the ongoing health crisis.

Norwich Theatre Royal called off its pantomime this week, while venues in Buxton and Welwyn Garden City have also cancelled.

Conservative MP Giles Watling told BBC News: "I think many provincial theatres will go to the wall, frankly, because that's the time they can make the money,"

He continued to say:

"It puts money in the coffers to support the rest of the cultural offer. I can see massive problems ahead if something isn't done and soon."

The biggest pantomime producer in the UK, Qdos has set a deadline of 3 August to decide whether its 34 shows can go ahead with performances.

Qdos managing director Michael Harrison said, "And I'm afraid that if it gets to 3 August and we haven't got clarity from the government, we will then have to begin the process of unravelling the season."

