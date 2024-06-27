PRIMA FACIE Starring Jodie Comer Will Return to Cinemas in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



National Theatre and Empire Street Productions have announced that Prima Facie, the most watched National Theatre Live title to date, is returning to cinemas from 12 September 2024. Jodie Comer’s (Killing Eve) performance in Suzie Miller’s one-women play has been watched by nearly half a million people worldwide, and from September more audiences will have the opportunity to watch the award-winning production.

Audiences can watch Comer’s West End debut, captured live in 2022 during a sold out run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End. Directed by Justin Martin (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Comer plays Tessa, a young, brilliant barrister who has worked her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game; defending; cross examining and winning. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge.

Find out more information and check show times here.

