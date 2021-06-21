PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Will Open 8 July At The Savoy Theatre; Full Casting Confirmed

Full casting has been announced for the West End return of Pretty Woman: The Musical, with performances beginning on Thursday 8 July 2021 in its new home the Savoy Theatre.

From Thursday 8 July Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will play with social distancing in place until 20 July when it will play at full capacity.

The show will star Aimie Atkinson as 'Vivian Ward' and Danny Mac as 'Edward Lewis'. They are joined by are Rachael Wooding as 'Kit De Luca', Bob Harms as 'Happy Man/Mr Thompson', Neil McDermott as 'Philip Stuckey' and Mark Holden as 'James Morse'. The cast is completed by Jemma Alexander, Andy Barke, Kimberly Blake, Katie Bradley, Oliver Brenin, Olivia Brookes, Alex Charles, Olly Christopher, Ben Darcy, Hannah Ducharme, Nicholas Duncan, Paige Fenlon, Damon Gould, Alex Hammond, Tom Andrew Hargreaves, Antony Hewitt, Matt Jones, Serina Mathew, Katie Monks, Joanna Woodward and Charlotte Elisabeth Yorke.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, it is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song 'Oh, Pretty Woman' which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Atlantic Records' Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSP's.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costumes by Tom Rogers from the original Broadway designs by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke. 101 Productions, Ltd are the Global General Management Consultant.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at Chicago's Oriental Theatre in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway where it ran at the Nederlander Theatre. The German production opened in Hamburg at the Stage Theater an der Elbe in September 2019 to rave reviews. A US tour of the show will open this Autumn.

Box Office: 03330 096 690 / PrettyWomanTheMusical.com