PLAZA SUITE Extends By Two Weeks in the West End

Tickets for the extra two weeks are on sale now!

By: Jan. 26, 2024

The West End transfer of Neil Simon's hit comedy Plaza Suite will extend its season at the Savoy Theatre by two weeks and will now run until 13 April 2024. Tickets for the extra two weeks are on sale now. As well as the £20 daily lottery tickets (details below), for each of the performances a third of the seats are priced at £55 and under.

£20 daily lottery tickets - at every performance, ten tickets - normally located on the front row of the stalls - will be exclusively available for purchase by lottery winners. Winners will be randomly selected every Monday for all of the performances in the following week. Winners will be sent a unique booking link (maximum 2 tickets per person) and have 24 hours to pay for their tickets. To enter the lottery, visit www.plazasuiteuk.com/lottery.

Directed by Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey, Plaza Suite stars two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick as Sam Nash/Jesse Kiplinger/Roy Hubley and two-time Emmy Award winner Sarah Jessica Parker, who makes her West End debut, as Karen Nash/Muriel Tate/Norma Hubley. They are joined by Rohit Gokani as The Waiter, Charlie Oscar as Jean McCormack/Mimsey Hubley and Eric Sirakian as Bellhop/Boden Eisler. The company also includes Nick Barclay (Standby Sam Nash/ Jesse Kiplinger/Roy Hubley), Caroline Sheen (Standby Karen Nash/Muriel Tate/Norma Hubley), Jamie Coyne (Understudy Bellhop / The Waiter / Boden Eisler) and Hannah Morrison (Understudy Jean McCormack / Mimsey Hubley).

In Plaza Suite, these two world-class actors play three different couples in one famous hotel room. Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter's nuptials – if only they can get her out of the bathroom.

The creative team includes two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty (Set Design), Tony Award winner Jane Greenwood (Costume Design), five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman (Original Music), and Jim Carnahan (Casting Director).

PLAZA SUITE is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Hal Luftig, with Douglas L. Meyer, Elizabeth Armstrong, Hunter Arnold, Caitlin Clements, Eilene Davidson Productions, Jeffrey Finn, Terry Schnuck, Smith and Brant Theatricals, Craig Haffner & Sherry Wright Theatricals and Mike Isaacson.



