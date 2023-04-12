PICKLE Comes to Soho Theatre This July

After captivating audiences during its sold-out runs at Park Theatre, Manchester Jewish Museum and Radlett Centre, the triple Offie-nominated Pickle returns to London for a limited run at Soho Upstairs this July. Written and performed by award-winning Deli Segal (Channel 4Screenwriting 2023) and produced by Tanya Truman Productions, Pickle is a darkly comic uproarious simcha of a one-woman show about being Jewish and secular in the UK today. Expect smoked salmon, guilt and a large dose of self-deprecation.

Ari lives at home in North-West London, where her life is dominated by overbearing parents, tradition and expectations. However, her daily life includes her job, going out - and, inevitably, the dating scene. A smash-hit with audiences in 2022, Ari Fish, the protagonist's social media persona, also went viral on TikTok and Instagram ('Things actual human males have said to me on a date when I've said I'm Jewish' had over 100,000 views on Instagram) and social media posts have had over 300,000 views across both platforms combined.

Deli Segal, writer and performer, comments, It's an absolute joy to bring Pickle to Soho Theatre, a venue I've always admired for championing an exciting programme of new and diverse work. Pickle is a contemporary Jewish female story that explores being caught in the middle of two worlds and celebrates the parts that fit together, and those that don't. I wanted to celebrate and amplify the vibrancy and richness of Jewish culture, and of course, the humour. I'm delighted Pickle has resonated with audiences across the country so far and I'm looking forward to the next stage in its journey at Soho Theatre, a venue with its own Jewish history; the current site, in fact, being home to West End Lane Synagogue until 1996. It feels even more meaningful to perform the work in this hallowed space.