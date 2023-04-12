Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PICKLE Comes to Soho Theatre This July

Performances run 10th – 12th July 2023.

Apr. 12, 2023  
After captivating audiences during its sold-out runs at Park Theatre, Manchester Jewish Museum and Radlett Centre, the triple Offie-nominated Pickle returns to London for a limited run at Soho Upstairs this July. Written and performed by award-winning Deli Segal (Channel 4Screenwriting 2023) and produced by Tanya Truman Productions, Pickle is a darkly comic uproarious simcha of a one-woman show about being Jewish and secular in the UK today. Expect smoked salmon, guilt and a large dose of self-deprecation.

Ari lives at home in North-West London, where her life is dominated by overbearing parents, tradition and expectations. However, her daily life includes her job, going out - and, inevitably, the dating scene. A smash-hit with audiences in 2022, Ari Fish, the protagonist's social media persona, also went viral on TikTok and Instagram ('Things actual human males have said to me on a date when I've said I'm Jewish' had over 100,000 views on Instagram) and social media posts have had over 300,000 views across both platforms combined.

Deli Segal, writer and performer, comments, It's an absolute joy to bring Pickle to Soho Theatre, a venue I've always admired for championing an exciting programme of new and diverse work. Pickle is a contemporary Jewish female story that explores being caught in the middle of two worlds and celebrates the parts that fit together, and those that don't. I wanted to celebrate and amplify the vibrancy and richness of Jewish culture, and of course, the humour. I'm delighted Pickle has resonated with audiences across the country so far and I'm looking forward to the next stage in its journey at Soho Theatre, a venue with its own Jewish history; the current site, in fact, being home to West End Lane Synagogue until 1996. It feels even more meaningful to perform the work in this hallowed space.




Set during the ‘Hidden War’ of Cameroonian Independence, the empowering production Under the Kundè Tree is coming to Southwark Playhouse this spring. Under the Kundè Tree, written by Clarisse Makundul and directed by Ebenezer Bamgboye, follows a young woman, Sara, struggling to balance her heart’s desire and the pressure to fulfil traditional familial obligations during a time of conflict and the fight for decolonisation. 
The UK Pantomime Association (UKPA) has announced the winners of The Pantomime Awards 2023 in association with Butlin’s at a star-studded ceremony which took place at the Trafalgar Theatre in London’s West End on the evening of Tuesday 11 April 2023.  
The curtain has gone up on Darlington Hippodrome’s new spring/summer season of shows which is packed with an array of showstopping performances for audiences to enjoy through the summer months and beyond. Check out the full lineup here!
Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres, has announced the first round of grants to be awarded through its new Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme, which will go to seven theatres across the UK, all of which are on the Theatres at Risk Register. 

