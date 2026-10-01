PIA Will Make its World Premiere at the Barbican

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

PIA, a new dance and music production choreographed and directed by Katya Bourvis in collaboration with creative producer Tala Lee-Turton and performed to music by award-winning composer Hannah Peel, will receive its world premiere at Milton Court Concert Hall, Barbican, on Friday 23 October.

The production, commissioned by the Barbican and Barnsley Civic, will be performed at Barnsley Civic on Thursday 14 October 2027.

PIA features a 17-piece brass band performing Peel's critically-acclaimed Mary Casio: Journey To Cassiopeia, a seven-movement odyssey originally recorded in Barnsley Civic. The story follows Pia, a woman from Barnsley, over three generations of her life as her mind journeys amongst the collieries of her hometown and vivid dreams of space travel.

PIA marks the first production by interdisciplinary production company Red Robin Productions, the company directed by dance artist and creative producer Tala Lee-Turton who is an Associate Artist of Barnsley Civic.

Katya Bourvis is an award-winning choreographer. In 2021, she was selected as an artist-in-residence at Sadler's Wells. Most recently, her work was presented as part of The Royal Ballet's International Draft Works 2026. She says: "For me, PIA is a profound moment of recognition, a celebration of the imagination and of a woman's life lived."

Tala said: “I'm proud to be contributing to Barnsley's cultural legacy through PIA. and am delighted that it will be performed there as well as in London. Barnsley Civic have always supported and encouraged my work, seeing me grow from individual creative practitioner to Director of my own company- it's wonderful that PIA will be performed here as well as in London. As an intersectional artist from Barnsley, it means a great deal to be telling a story that transcends typical social realist portrayals of my hometown- instead, fashioning a dreamscape which oscillates between the magnitude of the cosmic and the sensitivity of the everyday.”

Hannah Peel is an Ivor Novello winning composer and multi-instrumentalist with an ever-expanding catalogue of solo and collaborative projects. Hannah's work spans studio albums, concerts and scores for theatre, film and television. She said: “I wanted these huge slabs of planetary sounds to echo the excitement and wonder of our human need to explore and develop. Outer space is where only a select few can reach; yet it is somewhere we dream of going.”

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 15 Hrs 55 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming