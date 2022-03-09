PHOTO: First Look At The Cast Of Mike Bartlett's New Comedy SCANDALTOWN

The first image has been released today of the full company of Scandaltown, a brand new comedy and irreverent satire by award-winning writer Mike Bartlett (BBC's Doctor Foster) directed by the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Artistic Director Rachel O'Riordan (Olivier Award winning Killology) who reunite following their critically acclaimed 2020 revival of Love, Love, Love.

Scandaltown is a modern restoration comedy, set in post-pandemic London, full of immorality, political hypocrisy and the machinations of a fame-hungry elite. The world premiere production runs at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 07 April to 14 May with opening night for press on 14 April. Tickets are available from £10 at www.lyric.co.uk

Scandaltown brings together a 12-strong cast: Rachael Stirling as Lady Susan Climber (The Bletchley Circle, Hollington Drive); Richard Goulding as Matt Eton (The Windsors, King Charles III); Emma Cunniffe as Aunty Julie (Queen Anne - RSC); Cecilia Appiah as Phoebe Virtue (The Long Song - CFT); Matthew Broome as Jack Virtue in his stage debut; Henry Everett as Peter Media OBE and Carson (Antony and Cleopatra - National Theatre); Luke Hornsby as Freddie Peripheral (1917, Harlots); Thomas Josling as Tom Double-Budget (Habeas Corpus - Menier); Aysha Kala as Hannah Tweetwell (BAFTA Breakthrough Brit, The Welkin - National Theatre); Annette McLaughlin as Rosalind Double-Budget and Scrub (Matilda, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child); Ami Okumura Jones as Jenny Hood (EastEnders, Wendy & Peter Pan - Leeds Playhouse); and Chukwuma Omambala as Sir Dennis Hedge and Kevin the Postman (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Hecuba - RSC).

We are not virtuous, but neither are we cruel. We believe in simply: no shame.

When noble heroine Miss Phoebe Virtue receives worrisome news on Instagram that her twin brother Jack may be endangering his reputation in London Town, she decides she must visit herself, and investigate. Scandaltown is a modern restoration comedy and an irreverent satire for our times. Expect the finest couture, rakish behaviour, explicit hashtags and a party that will have all of London talking. Welcome to Scandaltown.

Set Design is by Good Teeth, Costume Design by Kinnetia Isidore, Lighting Design by Paul Keogan, Sound Design and Composition by Simon Slater, Choreography by Malik Nashad Sharpe, Wigs, Hair and Make-up Design by Susanna Peretz, Casting by Amy Ball CDG, Gender Consultant Dr Lloyd (Meadhbh) Houston, and Assistant Director Kwame Owusu.