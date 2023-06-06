Peter Smith's DIANA Comes to the Soho Theatre Next Month

Stunning performance, razor edge commentary and pop culture worship, "the most luminous performer in NYC's comedy scene” dissects the myth of a certain blonde British woman named Diana. Seen through a kaleidoscope of music, monologue, comedy and dance Peter Smith'S DIANA shines new light on the most hunted person of the modern age and on the words she said long ago.

DIANA is a one-person musical spectacular created and performed by celebrated New York performer and comedian Peter Smith, about the long gone Princess of Wales, her life, her relationships with others and with herself and that time she bared her soul on TV. Peter's spectacular and thought-provoking London debut explores the themes of idol worship, bodily autonomy and self-love, whilst taking a sideways look at why it's so easy for us to love, or quite often – hate people that we've never met

Steve Lock, Head of Comedy at Soho Theatre says, 'We're very proud to have introduced some iconic American performers to London audiences over the years. Kiki & Herb, Taylor Mac and CHRISTEENE to name a few. This Summer we're excited to add to that list as we bring cult NY artist Peter Smith to Soho Theatre, with her extraordinary and mesmerising UK debut, DIANA.'

Peter Smith is a leggy comic entertainer from the American Midwest. Peter Smith was born in Chicago, Illinois during this killer tornado. Comedy, as well as theatre, fashion and art, allowed for them to cope with and celebrate being a gender nonconforming person in parts of the country where that was unheard of. At a young age, they trained at Second City in Chicago. A value for honest storytelling was fostered at the University of Missouri's prestigious journalism school. Peter's family is in Montana but New York is home.