Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company Presents Two World Premieres At Online@theSpaceUK

Los Angeles based, Owl & Pussycat Theatre Company will present two worldwide premieres with Online@theSpaceUK, an Edinburgh Fringe Virtual Play Festival this August: Front Window premieres Aug 15th and Dreaming of Sexual Healing, Sort Of... premieres Aug 22nd. Both plays will be available to watch until August 30th at www.online.thespaceuk.com

Front Window follows the investigations of a young woman in quarantine turned armchair detective. Equal parts Miss Havisham and Amelia Bedelia, she spends her time watching her neighbors and memorizing their routines until she realizes one of them has gone missing... Written & directed by Karen Louisa Linton and performed by Ashley Ford, this is the second collaboration between Ford and Linton, who previously mounted The Terrible Legend of Victoria Woodhull by Theo Salter at the 2018 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

When: Available August 15 - 30

Watch: www.online.thespaceuk.com (select "Watch Shows") under the Theatre Category.

DREAMING OF SEXUAL HEALING, SORT OF...A fun, "free-loving" comedy exploring dreams, love, sex and our desperate search for connection in the midst of a pandemic. Dr. Stephanie Elba's patients surprise her with a "group therapy" Zoom session. Will Else's dreams of a polygamous cohabitation become a reality? Will Joe ever find love again? Will Stewart's flock of church mice receive the spiritual nourishment they desire? Will Martan discover the deep, sacred connection he craves? And when exactly was the last time Dr. Elba got laid...

Dreaming of Sexual Healing, Sort Of... written by Theo Salter, directed by Anna Rak, starring Ashley Ford, Christine Lane, Adam Dorsey, Spencer Irwin and Sean Dillingham is a site specific performance filmed directly from the Zoom platform.

When: Available August 22 - 30

Watch: www.online.thespaceuk.com (select "Watch Shows") under the Theatre Category.

