Original Theatre Online Presents Park Theatre and Original Theatre's Production THE END OF THE NIGHT

Original Theatre Online presents Park Theatre and Original Theatre's acclaimed recent world premiere production of Ben Brown's The End of the Night, online on demand from 4 July 2022.

From the writer of Three Days In May (WhatsOnStage Best New Play Award) and A Splinter of Ice, and directed by Alan Strachan, The End of the Night is a tense and absorbing new drama based on a true story.

In the final days of World War II, a secret meeting takes place between a member of the World Jewish Congress and one of the most powerful Nazis in Germany - without Hitler's knowledge. Dr Felix Kersten, Himmler's trusted personal physiotherapist, uses his unique position of influence to facilitate a meeting between the architect of The Holocaust and Swedish Jew Norbert Masur. A meeting which could turn Himmler's thoughts away from the downfall of the Third Reich and towards a course of action that could save thousands of lives. With battle lines crumbling and lives in the balance, the two men must try to find a way to persuade Himmler to release the last surviving concentration camp prisoners contrary to Hitler's orders that no Jew should outlast the regime.

Ben Caplan (Call the Midwife) plays World Jewish Congress representative Norbert Masur alongside Richard Clothier (Young Wallander) as prominent Nazi Heinrich Himmler and Michael Lumsden (The Archers) as physiotherapist Felix Kersten. Completing the cast are Audrey Palmer (The Mousetrap) as Elisabeth Lube and Olivia Bernstone (Birdsong, Original Theatre) as Jeanne Bommezjin.

The creative team is Director Alan Strachan, Writer Ben Brown, Set and Costume Designer Michael Pavelka, Lighting Designer Jason Taylor and Sound Designer Gregory Clarke.

The production has been filmed and edited by Tristan Shepherd and produced for camera by Alastair Whatley.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: "After a fantastic run at London's Park Theatre, I'm excited to be able to share Ben Brown's fascinating, complex and deeply emotive play with a wider audience in a brand new version captured on film."

Playwright Ben Brown said: "I can't wait to see this digital version of the production come to life on screen as, of all my plays, I think The End of the Night - which is kind of a thriller - is the most filmic."

To book tickets, visit: https://originaltheatreonline.com (Super Early Bird - £15; Premium - ends 15 June - £40/£100; Early Bird - from 15 June - £18; Standard - from 15 July - £20). Trigger warning: this production features explicit discussion of the Holocaust and contains antisemitic language. Running Time: 80 mins. Suitable for ages 14+. Subtitles are available.

One of the first companies to launch online versions of their plays, Original Theatre have produced 13 digital productions since March 2020 and streamed their work globally to 57 countries. Their work has ranged from filming Sebastian Faulks's Birdsong to Apollo 13 to an award-winning zombie short Viral shot on iPhones in locked-down Peckham. Over lockdown they employed over 200 freelancers. Their work has been widely praised and they have recently been credited with creating "an entirely new dramatic genre" (The Guardian). In February 2022, the company won a One Off Award at this year's OFFIES in recognition of its work over the past 18 months.