Original Theatre Launches New Digital Membership Scheme With A Limited Release of THE HABIT OF ART

Original Theatre, the multi-award-winning live and digital theatre company, has revamped the way in which it presents online theatre with the launch of its new digital membership scheme. Replacing the previous pay-per-production system, it will be available on a monthly or annual subscription basis from https://originaltheatre.com/membership.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “I'm delighted to be launching our brand new look platform today after almost two years of work behind the scenes. Our plan is to build even further over the coming months with what we think might be the world's first digital theatre - a real online home for our shows and for our audiences. We remain committed to work on stages around the UK and further afield and in particular to new and original content. This year alone we will have presented 5 world premieres across almost 40 different theatres generating over £3million of box office income which only serves to highlight how this new hybrid model of live and digital work can work in generating new work. Today's launch we hope is just the beginning for Original Theatre.”

The varied programme of plays, available to members only and all produced by Original Theatre, includes a rare chance to catch the critically-acclaimed production of Alan Bennett's play The Habit of Art, which will be available to watch on Sunday 11 June 2023 from 4pm for 24 hours only (available to UK and European subscribers). Having previously enjoyed a successful UK run, the play recently premiered off-Broadway as part of this year's Brits on Broadway season, where it was selected as 'New York Times Critic's Pick'. Directed by Philip Franks, The Habit of Art stars Matthew Kelly, David Yelland, Jessica Dennis, Robert Mountford, Veronica Roberts and John Wark. It looks at the unsettling desires of two difficult men, and at the ethics of biography. Benjamin Britten, sailing uncomfortably close to the wind with his new opera, Death in Venice, seeks advice from his former collaborator and friend, W.H. Auden. During this imagined meeting, their first for twenty-five years, they are observed and interrupted by, amongst others, their future biographer and a young man from the local bus station. Exploring friendship, rivalry and heartache this multi layered masterpiece examines the joy, pain and emotional cost of creativity.

Other productions which members can enjoy include Through The Mirror - The Making of a Miss Marple Mystery (the latest addition to the site), Stumped, The End of the Night, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon, Into the Night, The Fall, Miles and Tikkun Olam with more to be announced.

For the Early Bird Membership Offer, join before midday on Tuesday 13 June to become a Founding Member of Original Online, giving access to Original Theatre's full library of content and additional benefits, including a credit on the brand-new Supporter Wall, starting from £75*/year. Standard memberships start from £8.99/month† or £99/year for all-access membership, with additional opportunities to become an Ambassador of Original Theatre. (*Price for Founding Member - Standard renews at £99 after first year. Price for Founding Member - Supporter renews at £149 after first year. †Monthly subscriptions can be cancelled anytime. Effective at the end of billing period.).

Operating and touring since 2004, Original Theatre have toured extensively all over the UK. Current productions include the stage premiere of Shomit Dutta's Stumped, playing in Bath, Cambridge and Hampstead Theatre and Being Mr Wickham playing off-Broadway until 11 June. Forthcoming Autumn productions include Jonathan Maitland's The Interview playing at Park Theatre and Torben Bett's Murder in the Dark on tour. Original Theatre have produced 14 digital theatre shows that have streamed online. Original's loyal viewers have streamed their work over 56,000 times online. Original is streaming to over 57 countries including America, India, Canada and Australia. Since 2020, Original have produced 6 hit stage productions touring to 74 venues across the UK and US, staging work to over 165,000 audiences. Recent awards include a Commendation for Exceptional Theatre Making During Lockdown – The Critics' Circle Theatre Awards 2022, Special ONEOFF Award – 2022 Offies, Best Online Production – The Version Awards and Best Production Created for Streaming – BroadwayWorldUK Awards.