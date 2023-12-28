Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Opera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne Boss

Davidson-Houston also said the reduction in Glyndebourne’s annual grant made it impossible to continue touring

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End Photo 1 Review Roundup: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Opens in London's West End
The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE Photo 2 The Magic Circle Honour Cast and Crew of UNBELIEVABLE
Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber Wins Copyright Case Against Former Dancer Who Claimed He Wrote 'Memory'
Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH Photo 4 Photos: First Look at David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in MACBETH

Opera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne Boss

“Opera often gets this kicking which it doesn’t deserve in my view,”  says Richard Davidson-Houston, the boss of Glyndebourne Opera.

In an article in The Times, Davidson-Houston said that opera is seen as expensive and elitist, saying there is a “miscomprehension about who it is for and how it is priced”.  

“It would be great to see more public figures enjoying opera. Compare it with Angela Merkel and Germany, where she is cheered for attending. It is a shame they get gip for coming to what is the ultimate in creativity.” He recalled the negative comments that Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy Leader, received after being pictured at a performance of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro at Glyndebourne.

Davidson-Houston said the reduction in Glyndebourne’s annual grant to £800,000 made it impossible to continue touring and he criticised the “suddenness” of the cash withdrawal. “In ­opera, we are doing three to four years’ planning in ­advance and so to announce a thing in November that comes in in April cost us real money,” he said. “It either betrays a misunderstanding or a callousness. I’m not sure which. Presumably misunderstanding.”

Despite the cuts and some negative publicity, Davidson-Houston said the Glyndebourne festival had had one of its most successful years this year. About 113,000 people had attended productions at its base, the highest number of paid ­attendees for more than a decade. He said this was “somewhat surprising when one looks at the opera narrative, which is generally pretty negative”.

Arts Council England announced its latest spending round in November last year, with cuts to Welsh National Opera and English National ­Opera as well as Glyndebourne. ACE ­reduced its annual £1.6 million grant for the East Sussex-based opera company by 50 per cent.

Davidson-Houston said that before the funding cut, Glyndebourne had been looking at “beefing” up the tour — which visited Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Norwich and Canterbury every year — with extra work in schools and communities. “The tour had always fulfilled ­important strategic aims, a significant one being the platforming of emerging talent and giving them the chance to perform at that standard of opera and that number of performances,” he said. “It made ­careers viable.”

Photo Credit: Richard Hubert Smith, Poulenc’s Dialogues des Carmélites 2023

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Review: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: LA LA LAND IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Featuring music by Justin Hurwitz and elegant lyrics by Broadway babies Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, it stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as its star-crossed lovers. The final chapter in the Royal Albert Hall’s Films in Concert series is a bona fide tear-jerker. Hurwitz conducts the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra while Gosling and Stone fall in love on screen. It’s magical.

2
Critics Pick: Aliya Al-Hassans Best Theatre of 2023 Photo
Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023

The pure joy of theatre is its ability to constantly renew and surprise. For me, 2023 saw a plethora of excellent musicals. Notoriously hard to get right, this year seemed to feature both clever revivals and future successes, many of which remained in my thoughts long after I left the theatre.

3
Opera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne Boss Photo
Opera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne Boss

“Opera often gets this kicking which it doesn’t deserve in my view,”  says Richard Davidson-Houston, the boss of Glyndebourne Opera.

4
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre Photo
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre

Boxing Day Sale: Tickets from £25 for Sister Act! Based on the beloved film, this story of music, mishaps and nuns on the run is a joyous and uplifting tale of finding your voice and singing out, with your sisters by your side.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023Critics' Pick: Aliya Al-Hassan's Best Theatre of 2023
Opera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne BossOpera Often Gets an Undeserved Kicking Says Glyndebourne Boss
Boxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for SISTER ACT at the Dominion TheatreBoxing Day Sale: Tickets From £25 for SISTER ACT at the Dominion Theatre
The UK Ranks as the Second Most Artistic Country in EuropeThe UK Ranks as the Second Most Artistic Country in Europe

Videos

Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Inside Rehearsal For HADESTOWN in the West End
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London Video
Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre Video
Watch An All New Trailer For TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) at the Kiln Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You