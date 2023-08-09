Opera Holland Park Announces 2024 Season

The new season features Tosca, The Barber of Seville and The Yeomen of the Guard

By: Aug. 09, 2023

First seen at Opera Holland Park in 2008, and set in the heat, glamour and corruption of 1960s Rome, Stephen Barlow’s sensational five star production of Tosca opens the 2024 Season and is the first of two Puccini operas to mark the centenary of the composer’s death. 

Three semi-staged performances of Edgar, Puccini’s homage to Wagner, provide an opportunity to reassess this rarely performed early romance, written in the same period as Le Villi

Sponsored by Viking, we present a new production of Rossini's classic comic caper, The Barber of Seville (sung in Italian). The 2024 cohort of Opera Holland Park Young Artists will rehearse in parallel with the main cast before the annual Young Artists Performance.

Coupled in a double bill are a new production of Leoncavallo's true crime tragedy Pagliacci and a revival of John Wilkie’s acclaimed 2019 staging of Wolf-Ferrari’s comedy Il segreto di Susanna, offering two contrasting takes on marital jealousy.

Opera Holland Park’s first production of a Handel opera, Acis and Galatea, which was originally written to be performed in the gardens of a stately home and was later revised for the theatre, completes the 2024 Season.

By way of dessert, Sullivan’s comic opera The Yeomen of the Guard will be the fourth co-production between Opera Holland Park and Charles Court Opera.

City of London Sinfonia returns in 2024 for its 20th anniversary as resident orchestra for all six productions. 

The Opera in Song recital series curated by Julien Van Mellaerts and Dylan Perez returns for its fourth year. Dates tbc.

Full performance dates can be found below. All dates are subject to change.

Tosca (Puccini)

Sung in Italian. Revival of the 2008 OHP production

Private view for OHP Ambassadors, Benefactors and Jubilee Society on 26 May at 7.30pm

Evening performances on 28, 30 May, 1, 7, 12, 15, 20 and 22 June at 7.30pm

Discovery Matinee on 9 June at 2pm

The Barber of Seville (Rossini)

Sung in Italian

Evening performances on 4, 6, 8, 11, 13, 19 and 21 June at 7.30pm

Young Artists Performance on 14 June at 7.30pm

Discovery Matinee on 16 June at 2pm and Schools Matinee on 19 June at 12pm with the OHP Young Artists

This production is generously supported by Viking

Edgar (Puccini)

Sung in Italian. Semi-staged concert performances

2, 4 and 6 July at 7.30pm

A double bill of Il segreto di Susanna (Wolf-Ferrari) and Pagliacci (Leoncavallo)

Both sung in Italian. Il segreto di Susanna is a revival of the 2019 OHP production

17, 20, 23, 25, 27 and 30 July, 1 and 3 August at 7.30pm

Acis and Galatea (Handel)

Sung in English

19, 24, 26, 31 July and 2 August at 7.30pm

The Yeomen of the Guard (Sullivan)

Sung in English. Co-production with Charles Court Opera

7, 8, 9 and 10 August at 7.30pm

Discovery Matinee on 10 August at 2pm

Image Credit: Opera Holland Park
 



Recommended For You