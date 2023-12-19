Open Call Casting Announced for Musical FANGIRLS

The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions are looking for brilliant, charismatic, talented performers for the UK Premiere of smash-hit, multi award-winning musical phenomenon FANGIRLS via open call auditions that will take place on Saturday 27 and Monday 29 January 2024 at the Lyric.

The search is on for performers who are very highly skilled in singing, dancing and acting with a playing age of 14-16 but who are 18+. This open call is specifically only for performers who are without professional representation.

Paige Rattray, Director, said: “Working on FANGIRLS has been the highlight of my career and through this production I have met some of the most talented performers I have ever worked with, for many of them it was their first professional show. The spirit of the show celebrates difference and the unconventional, so opening the casting net wide makes complete sense. It’s exciting as it gives great opportunity and potential for us to see people that are working outside the usual norms. I’m looking forward to seeing the extraordinary talent on offer and having a great time while we do so. I often say to people auditioning - my job is to make you feel the most comfortable and have a great time so you can be confident to be your most ultimate weird self.”

Rachel O’Riordan, Artistic Director & CEO of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre said: “We are immensely proud to be able to hold open call casting for the incredible pop-musical FANGIRLS. We cannot wait to open our doors wide and welcome actors without professional representation. We would like to encourage as many young people from West London and beyond to apply for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Our decision to broaden the casting net is a further testament to our continued commitment to be a theatre that is for everyone.”

This open call is specifically only for performers who are without professional representation. If individuals are interested in the production and have professional representation they can ask their agent to submit them via Spotlight (to Casting Director Lotte Hines CDG).

All diversity is welcome. Performers can be of any gender expression. The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions are especially interested in hearing from people who are currently underrepresented in the UK theatre industry such as people from the Global Majority, deaf and disabled people, trans and/or non-binary people, and people who have come into the industry through non-traditional routes.

Auditions, rehearsals and performances will all take place at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in London. Deadline for submissions is midnight on Monday 8 January 2024. Successful auditionees will be contacted by Monday 22 January 2024 with an allocated time and date for audition.

Further details to apply can be found online here.

For any questions or queries please email casting@lyric.co.uk.

FANGIRLS will be at Lyric Hammersmith from 13 July - 24 August 2024

Image Design by Greg Bunbury