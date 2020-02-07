Olivier Nominee Maiya Quansah-Breed Will Star In New Musical CASES At The Other Palace

Following sell-out performances at the Phoenix Arts Club in collaboration with Michael Auger from Britain's Got Talent winning group Collabro, new musical CASES returns to the London stage at Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Other Palace with a revamped score, additional songs and an exciting new West End cast.

CASES is a new musical exploring the triumphs, heartbreaks and sacrifices involved in the pursuit of art where the commercial world collides with the underground and fame becomes a high price to pay. Relationships change, partnerships rearrange and ideas exchange. The musical depicts the ultimate fight for creative freedom, providing a voice for artists, performers and creatives alike who lose financial security during the establishing of a career.

Comprised of 'terrific numbers' and 'marvellous compositions' (British Theatre), CASES is created by Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and BRIT School graduated writer and composer Dominic Powell. CASES premiered at the Phoenix Arts Club in 2017.

This new production features a dynamic new score and additional songs performed by a new West End cast including Olivier nominee Maiya Quansah-Breed (Six, UK Tour/West End), Sabrina Aloueche (Les Miserables, Her Majesty's Theatre; We Will Rock You, Dominion Theatre), Andrew Patrick-Walker (Brooklyn - The Musical, Greenwich Theatre; Bat out of Hell, London Coliseum/Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto) and Adrian Hansel (Five Guys Named Moe, Marble Arch Theatre; Hairspray, Shaftesbury Theatre; Ain't Misbehavin, Southwark Playhouse), with direction by Grace Taylor (Six; Fanatical; Wasted; Jersey Boys, International Tour).

Pioneer Arts is an events and production company producing innovative original theatre, film and television for both commercial and community sectors. The company was founded in 2012 by Artistic Director and CASES creator Dominic Powell. Pioneer Arts have produced and premiered new writing across London at venues, including The Other Palace, Phoenix Artist Club, The Vaults, Cockpit Theatre, Park Theatre, Landor Theatre, Above the Arts and the Theatre Café on Shaftesbury Avenue in the heart of the West End.

The 2020 West End cast will be performing exclusive excerpts at The Theatre Cafe on Friday 28th February.





