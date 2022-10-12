Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Olivier Awards
Olivier Awards 2023 Sets Date For 2 April at Royal Albert Hall

Further details for the 2023 ceremony will be revealed soon.

Oct. 12, 2022  
The Society of London Theatre (SOLT), has announced that the Olivier Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Sunday 2 April, at the Royal Albert Hall. Legendary choreographer Anthony Van Laast has been engaged as the Show Creative Director.

Established in 1976 and run by the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), the Olivier Awards celebrate the world-class status of London theatre and are Britain's most prestigious stage honours.

This year's Olivier Awards celebrated the very best in theatre over the past year with the biggest winner of the night Cabaret receiving seven awards, including Magic Radio Best Musical Revival, currently playing at the Playhouse Theatre; Life of Pi had five wins including Best New Play, the show is currently playing at the Wyndham's Theatre and Back To The Future - The Musical, won the Mastercard Best New Musical award, which is currently playing at the Adelphi Theatre.

