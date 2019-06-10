Olivia Colman, Simon Russell Beale, Cush Jumbo & More in Queen's Birthday Honours List

Olivia Colman, who won an Oscar earlier this year for The Favourite, has been made a CBE for services to drama in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

Acclaimed Shakespearean actor Simon Russell Beale, currently starring in international hit The Lehman Trilogy, received a Knighthood, while Cush Jumbo (US TV series The Good Fight, and soon to play Hamlet at the Young Vic) is to be made an OBE.

Sheila Atim, the breakout star of Bob Dylan musical Girl from the North Country, becomes an MBE, as does: Nick Thomas, founder of Qdos Entertainment Group; Laura Dyer, deputy chief executive of the Arts Council of England; Kelly Hunter of Flute Thetare; and choreographer Kate Prince, artistic director of ZooNation.

Theatre and opera director David Pountney received a knighthood, as did Robert Cohan, founding artistic director of contemporary dance school The Place.

Morris Angel, founder of costumiers Angels, has been made a CBE, as has Marcus Davey, artistic director of the Roundhouse.

Singer and actor Alfie Boe was awarded an OBE for services to music and charity.





