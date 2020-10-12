Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oliver Dowden Says 'Crass' Advertisement Depicting a Ballet Dancer Did Not Come From Him

Article Pixel

The ad shows a ballet dancer with the text, "Fatima's next job could be in cyber (she just doesn't know it yet). Rethink. Reskill. Reboot."

Oct. 12, 2020  

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says that he was not involved in an ad that suggest a ballet dancer should retrain in "cyber." Dowden has called the government-backed advertisement "crass" and assure that it did not come from him.

The ad came from CyberFirst, a programme led by the National Cyber Security Centre to encourage young people to get into tech.

"This was a partner campaign encouraging people from all walks of life to think about a career in cyber security," Dowden tweeted. "I want to save jobs in the arts which is why we are investing £1.57bn"

