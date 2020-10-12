Oliver Dowden Says 'Crass' Advertisement Depicting a Ballet Dancer Did Not Come From Him

The ad shows a ballet dancer with the text, "Fatima's next job could be in cyber (she just doesn't know it yet). Rethink. Reskill. Reboot."

UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden says that he was not involved in an ad that suggest a ballet dancer should retrain in "cyber." Dowden has called the government-backed advertisement "crass" and assure that it did not come from him.

The ad shows a ballet dancer with the text, "Fatima's next job could be in cyber (she just doesn't know it yet). Rethink. Reskill. Reboot."

The ad came from CyberFirst, a programme led by the National Cyber Security Centre to encourage young people to get into tech.

"This was a partner campaign encouraging people from all walks of life to think about a career in cyber security," Dowden tweeted. "I want to save jobs in the arts which is why we are investing £1.57bn"

