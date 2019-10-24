OPERATION MINCEMEAT Transfers To Southwark Playhouse

Fresh from a sell-out, critically acclaimed initial run at the New Diorama Theatre which saw SpitLip take home the prestigious Stage Debut Award for 'Best Composer/Lyricist', the team are back with the latest incarnation of Operation Mincemeat at Southwark Playhouse for a limited run of ten performances.

Written and composed by SpitLip.

SpitLip are David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoe Roberts.

Choreography by Jenny Arnold. Set and costume design by Helen Coyston.

Lighting design by Sherry Coenen. Sound design by Dan Balfour.



Run: Saturday, 4 January - Saturday, 11 January 2020



The year is 1943 and we're losing the war. Luckily, we're about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.



Operation Mincemeat is Singin' in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Fielding meets Noel Coward. Join us in discovering the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?



Operation Mincemeat has been nominated for 'Best Ensemble in a New Production of a Play or Musical' at the Broadway World Awards 2019 and for five Off West End Awards including Best New Musical, Best Company Ensemble, Best Set Design, Best Musical Director and Best Sound Design.



Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned The Lowry. Supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. Additional support from Avalon.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You