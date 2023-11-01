OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends for the Sixth Time

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical - 65 five-star reviews and counting - “a hilarious new musical that rivals The Book of Mormon for laughs” (Vogue), has extended its West End run for the sixth time through 15th June 2024. Operation Mincemeat follows thirty-three hugely successful years of The Woman In Black at the Fortune Theatre.

Extension tickets will be available on general sale on Friday 10th November at 10am from the Official Box Office here

After the success of the first ballot, the second Monday night ballot returns by popular demand. Every week Monday night shows are sold-out. Ticket prices are frozen at £39.50 for the new booking period from Monday 22nd April – Saturday 15th June 2024. To ensure fair access for fans tickets will be available through the ballot here. The first draw will take place on Thursday 9 November.

The fortnightly £25 ticket lottery continues here (next draw on Monday 13 November). Access to exclusive perks is available via the Official Operation Mincemeat mailing list here.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett