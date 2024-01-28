Colin Firth Visits OPERATION MINCEMEAT in the West End

The production is now in its seventh extension at Fortune Theatre in the West End. 

By: Jan. 28, 2024

Colin Firth has finally paid a visit to the West End production of Operation Mincemeat. This visit has been long awaited by SplitLip, the creators of Operation Mincemeat, now in its seventh extension at Fortune Theatre in the West End. 

The company has been attempting to get Firth to attend the production on social media since the original developmental productions at Riverside Studios and a box at the Fortune Theatre was even named after Firth in an effort to lure the star to the theatre.  The actor appeared in a very different film of the same name in 2021, also about the real-life World War II operation.

"You know he's a fantastic actor bc you can barely register just how much of our sweat is seeping into his clothes xoxoxox - an honour to have you in Colin, a legend, a gentleman, you on for the matinee today hope that's fine x," stated SplitLip on X.

Check out the photo below!

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical has extended its West End run for the seventh time until 22 September 2024. Operation Mincemeat follows thirty-three hugely successful years of The Woman In Black at the Fortune Theatre.




