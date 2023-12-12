Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

OPERATION MINCEMEAT Announces Seventh West End Extension

The show will now run until 22 September 2024 at the Fortune theatre

By: Dec. 12, 2023

Operation Mincemeat

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical  has extended its West End run for the seventh time until 22 September 2024. Operation Mincemeat follows thirty-three hugely successful years of The Woman In Black at the Fortune Theatre.

Extension tickets will be available on general sale on Friday 22 December at 10am from the Official Box Office here

After the success of the first and second ballots, the third Monday night ballot returns by popular demand. Every week Monday night shows are sold-out. Ticket prices are frozen at £39.50 for the new booking period from 17th  June–22nd September 2024. To ensure fair access for fans tickets will be available through the ballot here. The first draw will take place on Thursday 21st December.

The fortnightly £25 ticket lottery continues here (next draw on 8 January 2024). Access to exclusive perks is available via the Official Operation Mincemeat mailing list here.

Operation Mincemeat

The announcement comes after a plaque was unveiled in honour of MI5 secretary Hester Leggatt at the West End’s Fortune Theatre last night, six months after Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical’s premiere.

The crowd, comprising of just under a 1000 people, including: Natasha Hodgson and David Cumming, half of SpitLip - the writers and composers of the musical, who also star on-stage; Jak Malone, who portrays Hester Leggatt on-stage; William Leggatt & Bill Unsworth, Hester Leggatt’s great-nephews;  the Queen Consort’s Private Secretary and of course, the superfans AKA “Mincefluencers” who helped unearth Hester’s identity made it a special moment.

Main Photo Credit: Matt Crockett


