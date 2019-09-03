ON YOUR FEET! Will Return to London in 2020

According to The Stage, On You Feet! is returning to London's West End in 2020.

"After our triumphant London run we are currently in exciting talks with theatre owners to bring the show back to London next year for a second summer. The love and support from the audiences in London has been amazing and we look forward to bringing this Miami party back in 2020," said producer Jamie Wilson.

The show ends its current run at the London Coliseum on August 31, before beginning a UK tour, directed by Jerry Mitchell, beginning on September 3 at Birmingham Hippodrome.

The tour of On Your Feet! will feature London cast members Philippa Stefani as Gloria, with George Ioannides as Emilio, Madalena Alberto as Gloria Fajardo and Karen Mann as Consuelo.

The show is choreographed by Sergio Trujillo and has a book by Alexander Dinelaris.

On Your Feet! tells the story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

This exhilarating musical features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including 'Rhythm Is Gonna Get You', 'Conga', 'Get On Your Feet', 'Don't Want To Lose You Now' and '1-2-3'. Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sergio Trujillo(Jersey Boys) and book by Academy Award® winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

Winner of 26 Grammy awards, Gloria Estefan has sold over 100 million records worldwide. Emilio Estefan is a founding member of the pioneering Miami Sound Machine, who created a brand new Latin crossover sound - fusing infectious Cuban rhythms with American pop and disco.





