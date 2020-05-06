It has been announced that Nuffield Southampton Theatres has gone into administration due to the financial impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 3 April, NST announced the cancellation of all performances until 31 May.

The majority of its 80-person staff have been furloughed.

The Guardian reported Greg Palfrey, joint administrator along with Steve Adshead, said it was "a sad day not only for Southampton, of which NST has been a venerable part of the city's cultural fabric for more than half a century, but for the country's theatreland in general".

Palfrey continued to say: "We will do our best to sell the business and its assets, albeit in testing commercial conditions which have no parallel in modern British history ... NST is a well-respected theatre company, with a range of assets, that could survive and thrive. A buyer would need to be patient because no one yet knows when theatres will reopen, or how social distancing measures would impact upon seating and stage and therefore revenues. However, for the right person or company, this presents a rare opportunity to acquire one of the leading and long-established theatre brands in southern England."

NST is is one of Arts Council England's national portfolio organisations and a registered charity, which receives additional core funding from the University of Southampton and Southampton city council.

