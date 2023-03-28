Now Onsale: The Wizard Of Oz at the London Palladium

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The show will feature London Palladium legend Gary Wilmot as The Wizard and Professor Marvel

Mar. 28, 2023  
The Producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat presents a brand-new production of The Wizard Of Oz, one of the world's most beloved musicals.
A sensational cast joins Dorothy and Toto this Summer at The London Palladium for an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road!

Starring award-winning comedian and musical theatre star Jason Manford as The Cowardly Lion, Diversity star Ashley Banjo as The Tin Man in his West End musical debut and The London Palladium legend Gary Wilmot as The Wizard and Professor Marvel.

Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film including, Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See The Wizard with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this spectacular production will be a magical experience for all the family.

The Wizard Of Oz is at the London Palladium from 23 June - 3 September




