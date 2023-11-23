Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Now Onsale: Player Kings, starring Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen - 'one of the world's greatest actors' (Times) - plays Falstaff in a new version of Shakespeare’s Henry IV, adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke.

A divided country, leadership crumbling, corruption in the air.

Welcome to England.

Hal wasn't born to be king. Only now, it seems, he will be. His father longs for him to leave behind his friends in the taverns of Eastcheap, most notably the infamous John Falstaff. War is on the horizon. But will Hal ever come good?

Bringing together Shakespeare's two great history plays (Henry IV, parts 1 and 2) into the theatrical event of the season, Player Kings will reign over London’s West End for twelve weeks only – playing at the Noël Coward Theatre from April 2024.

Player Kings runs at the Noël Coward Theatre from 1 April - 22 June 2024