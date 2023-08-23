'Now Manga is Part of My Life!': Frank Wildhorn Reveals How He Came to Adapt DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL

The composer was speaking on the Theatrecast podcast

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Frank Wildhorn has spoken about his introduction to manga after the opening of his adaptation of Death Note The Musical in concert at the London Palladium.

Death Note The Musical, based on the Japanese manga series has sold-out London performances at the London Palladium.

Speaking to the Theatrecast podcast, the composer revealed that he knew nothing about manga before coming to the show. "When I was asked to wrote this, I knew nothing about manga. Now manga is part of my life."

He likens the art form to Greek mythology and acknowledges the huge undertaking of such a big project. "The first comic version is a succinct story...and so it was easy to choose to what we were going to write about."

He also likens the story to Jekyll & Hyde, the first show that Wildhorn wrote.

He also spoke about the orgins of his composition, crediting the musicians that have surrounded him over the years: "The first thing I do when I compose is turn off my brain and write from my heart. Music - like love - knows no borders...I'm a jazz, soul player that somehow got into theatre." he says.

Wildhorn also talks about how he was inspired to get into musical theatre, including his love for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar. 

He also reveals that he is working on further manga adaptions: "There's another one coming next spring".

Wildhorn is delighted with the news that six further performances of Death Note The Musical have been scheduled at the Lyric Theatre in September and is hopeful that a full production will come soon. He also hopes the show will bring in a new, younger and non-traditional theatre-going audiences.

Death Note The Musical will play six concerts at the Lyric theatre from Thursday 7 September – Sunday 10 September




From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

