Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY Swings Into Theatres This March

Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby is returning to theatres across the UK this March, opening at Leeds Grand Theatre on Wednesday the 8th before touring to Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre and London's Sadler's Wells.

In their newly released trailer, Northern Ballet give a glimpse of the glitz and glamour audiences can expect, as they reimagine F. Scott Fitzgerald's infamous 1920s novel on stage.

Check out the trailer below!

The Great Gatsby first premiered in 2013 and has since enjoyed four successful UK tours, becoming one of the Company's most Popular Productions.

Set in New York's Long Island during the 1920's, The Great Gatsby tells the tale of Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire with a secret past and a penchant for lavish parties. As the champagne flows, glamour and romance give way to jealousy and tragedy. Because in Prohibition-era New York, everybody has something to hide...

The Great Gatsby is choreographed by Northern Ballet's former Artistic Director David Nixon CBE and earned him a nomination for Best Classical Choreography in the 2014 National Dance Awards.

The production features lavish sets by Jérôme Kaplan and dazzling Chanel-inspired costumes designed by Nixon. Sir Richard Rodney Bennett's CBE's unforgettable score completes the backdrop, played live by Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Tickets to The Great Gatsby are now on-sale. Please visit northernballet.com/gatsby for more information and to book. Audio described performances are available at each theatre, please visit northernballet.com//audio-described-performances to find out more.

2023 Tour Dates﻿

Leeds Grand Theatre

8 - 18 March 2023

Box Office 0113 243 0808

leedsheritagetheatres.com

Sheffield Lyceum Theatre

21 - 25 March 2023

Box Office 0114 249 6000

sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Sadler's Wells

16 - 20 May 2023

Box Office 020 7863 8000

sadlerswells.com