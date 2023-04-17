Northern Ballet's THE GREAT GATSBY Comes to Sadler's Wells Next Month

There's just one month to go before Northern Ballet's The Great Gatsby opens at Sadler's Wells for a limited run from the 16 - 20 May.

Set in New York's Long Island during the 1920's, the page to stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel tells the tale of Jay Gatsby, a mysterious millionaire with a secret past and a penchant for lavish parties. As the champagne flows, glamour and romance give way to jealousy and tragedy. Because in Prohibition-era New York, everybody has something to hide...

The run marks 10 years since the show was first performed in the capital on Tuesday 14 May 2013. In celebration, the Company will welcome Royal Ballet Principal Riochi Hirano to perform as the titular character Jay Gatsby at selected performances.

Tickets to The Great Gatsby are now on-sale. Please visit northernballet.com/gatsby for more information and to book. An Audio described performance is available at 2.30pm on Saturday 20 May, please visit northernballet.com//audio-described-performances to find out more.