Noel Sullivan To Lead SCHOOL OF ROCK Beginning This August

According to The Daily Mail, Noel Sullivan is set to join the band of the West End production of School of Rock.

The actor is set to begin performances as Dewey Finn, the hard-rocking substitute teacher impostor created by Jack Black in the film, on August 19 at the Gillian Lynne Theater.

Based on the hit film, this hilarious new musical follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.





