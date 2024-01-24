Nicole Scherzinger to Headline 2024 Henley Festival

Singer and actor Nicole Scherzinger will headline the 2024 Henley Festival.

The festival is an exclusive boutique black tie event which takes place in by the River Thames in Henley. The event lasts five days, celebrating the best of UK and International music and arts. The festival is a truly unique event. It embraces a vibrant programme from pop to world music, classical to jazz where art and gastronomy share equal billing with music.

Fresh from a triumphant residency at The Savoy Theatre starring as lead role Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Sunset Boulevard, Scherzinger will perform on 10 July on the festival's Floating Stage.

She recently won an Evening Standard Theatre Award for ‘Best Musical Performance’ for the part and is nominated for many more.

Due to the huge success of this show in London, Nicole has been asked to continue her role as Norma Desmond in Broadway laster in 2024 at the iconic St James Theatre.

Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook, Nigel Kennedy and Sam Ryder will also feature at the five-day music and arts festival. Other venues at the event will include a jazz club in the Paradiso and the Bedouin Tent, which features world and folk music.

Comedy will be provided by sports pundit Mark Watson, Marcel Lucont, Angela Barnes and Dara O'Briain.

The Henley Festival runs from 10 - 14 July

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner