Nicholas Bailey and Susan Penhaligon Will Lead THE MOUSETRAP 75th Anniversary UK Tour

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. Sign Up

Nicholas Bailey and Susan Penhaligon will star as Major Metcalf and Mrs Boyle respectively in the 75th anniversary UK tour of Agatha Christie's iconic thriller and the world's longest running play, The Mousetrap. The tour will begin in September 2026 running through to 2027. The tour forms part of wider plans to celebrate The Mousetrap's year with more exciting celebrations to be announced.

Nicholas Bailey is one of Britain's best-known television actors, recognised by millions for his portrayal of Dr Anthony Trueman in the BBC's EastEnders. Introduced to Albert Square in 2000, Anthony quickly became a fan favourite, with Nicholas returning to the iconic role on several occasions over the years, most recently reprising the character in 2025.

Alongside his television work, Nicholas has enjoyed a varied career across stage, screen and radio. His theatre credits include Richard Eyre's King Lear (National Theatre), Macbeth (Mercury Theatre, Colchester), Dreamgirls (West End), Jackie – The Musical (UK Tour), Mother Courage and Her Children (UK Tour), Life Is a Dream (Royal Lyceum Edinburgh, Barbican Centre and BAM, New York) and Julius Caesar (Royal Exchange). His television credits also include Coronation Street, Casualty, Doctors, Death in Paradise, House of Anubis and Holby City, while he has also appeared in the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama The Archers.

Susan Penhaligon first came to prominence with her acclaimed performance in the landmark television drama Bouquet of Barbed Wire before becoming a household name as Helen Barker opposite Dame Judi Dench in the hit sitcom A Fine Romance. Her television credits also include Emmerdale, Doctors, Casualty, Bergerac, Doctor Who, Upstairs, Downstairs and the BBC's adaptation of Dracula.

Alongside her television career, Susan has appeared extensively on stage in the West End and across the UK, with credits including The Real Thing (Strand Theatre), Three Sisters (Albery Theatre), Of Mice and Men (Mermaid Theatre), Broken Glass (West Yorkshire Playhouse), and UK tours of Cabaret, The Importance of Being Earnest, And Then There Were None and Fisherman's Friends – The Musical. Her film work includes The Land That Time Forgot, Patrick, Count Dracula, Soldier of Orange and The Uncanny.

Full casting and creative team for the tour to be announced in due course.

About The Mousetrap

Since 1952, Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap has captivated the world with silent clues, shifting shadows and the best-kept secret in theatre history. Now, the record-breaking classic embarks on its 75th Anniversary Tour across the UK and Ireland.

A shocking murder rattles London. Far from the chaos, a remote country guesthouse welcomes seven strangers seeking refuge. But when a police sergeant battles through a deadly snowstorm with a warning no one expects, it becomes clear the threat is already within their walls.

Every whisper hides a clue. Every story masks a lie. And as suspicion tightens its grip, one question chills the room: Who among them is capable of murder?

Step into Monkswell Manor and solve the great British murder mystery that has kept the world guessing for generations.

Earlier this year the play celebrated its 30,000th performance in the West End and was presented with a Guinness World Records certificate for the record title longest theatrical run. The genre-defining murder mystery opened in 1952 and continues to enthral audiences at London's St Martin's Theatre, now booking into its 75th year in 2027.

Tour Dates

3–12 Sept 2026 – Birmingham, The Alexandra

https://atgtickets.com/Birmingham

15–19 Sept – Princess Theatre, Torquay

https://atgtickets.com/torquay

21–26 Sept – Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

https://everymantheatre.org.uk | 01242 572 573

6–10 Oct – Lyceum Theatre, Crewe

https://trafalgartickets.com/lyceum-theatre-crewe/en-GB

12–17 Oct – Theatre Royal Windsor

https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk | 01753 853 888

19–24 Oct – Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

https://floralpavilion.com

26–31 Oct – Manchester Opera House

https://atgtickets.com/manchester

3–7 Nov – Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

https://sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

9–14 Nov – Aylesbury Waterside

https://atgtickets.com/Aylesbury

16–21 Nov – Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-GB

23–28 Nov – Lighthouse, Poole

https://lighthousepoole.co.uk

30 Nov–5 Dec – Palace Theatre, Southend

https://trafalgartickets.com/palace-theatre-southend/en-GB

7–16 Jan 2027 – Royal & Derngate, Northampton

https://royalandderngate.co.uk | 01604 624811

19–23 Jan – Cardiff New Theatre

https://newtheatrecardiff.co.uk | 0343 310 0041

25–30 Jan – New Victoria Theatre, Woking

https://atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

1–6 Feb – Theatre Royal Plymouth

https://theatreroyal.com | 01752 267 222

15–20 Feb – Churchill Theatre, Bromley

https://churchilltheatre.co.uk | 0343 310 0020

22–27 Feb – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

https://swindontheatres.co.uk | 0343 310 0040

1–6 March – Regent Theatre, Stoke

https://atgtickets.com/stoke

8–13 March – Lichfield Garrick

https://lichfieldgarrick.com

22–27 March – Sunderland Empire Theatre

https://atgtickets.com/sunderland

5–10 April – Edinburgh Playhouse

https://atgtickets.com/Edinburgh

12–17 April – King's Theatre, Glasgow

https://atgtickets.com/Glasgow

19–24 April – Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

https://mayflower.org.uk

26 April–1 May – Milton Keynes Theatre

https://atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes

4–8 May – Malvern Theatres

https://malvern-theatres.co.uk | 01684 892277

24–29 May – Hall for Cornwall, Truro

https://hallforcornwall.co.uk | 01872 262 466

21–26 June – Grand Opera House, York

https://atgtickets.com/York

12–18 Jul – Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

https://trafalgartickets.com/wycombe-swan-theatre/en-GB

Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming