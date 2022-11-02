New Under 30's Offer Announced For THE DOCTOR at the Duke Of York's Theatre

For those aged 30 and under, there will be exclusive £20 and £30 tickets in the stalls and dress circle available for every Sunday matinee as part of The Doctor's commitment to audience development. This is a brilliant chance for younger audiences to see the critically acclaimed production in the West End for a reduced cost.

These tickets can be booked via https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206957®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthedoctorwestend.co.uk%2Funder30srate%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

We also continue to have £25 tickets available across the run exclusively for NHS employees and blue light workers (which includes emergency services, those who work in the social care sector and the armed forces). These tickets are available via the official box office ATG Tickets (just click on any £57.50 or £67.50 seat, select the 'NHS/Blue Light' £25 option and present one ID per transaction when you arrive).

Robert Icke, Director and Adaptor of The Doctor, said, "it's so important to try to welcome young audiences to theatre. And nothing is more key to achieving that than the price of a ticket. I'm delighted that, for the second half of our run in the West End, we're able to offer our production to young audiences at a bargain price."

The Doctor, by Robert Icke (Animal Farm, The Wild Duck, Hamlet, Mary Stuart, Oresteia, 1984), very freely adapted from Professor Bernhardi by Arthur Schnitzler, has been critically lauded since it opened at the Almeida in August 2019 before headlining the Adelaide Festival in 2020. The play has since gone on to tour in Brighton, Bath and Richmond in September 2022, ahead of its current West End run, at the Duke of York's Theatre until 11 December.

The full cast are Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun, Doña Croll, Juliet Garricks, Preeya Kalidas, Hannah Ledwidge, Mariah Louca, John MacKay, Daniel Rabin, Juliet Stevenson, Matilda Tucker, Naomi Wirthner and Sabrina Wu.

The production has designs by Hildegard Bechtler, lighting by Natasha Chivers, sound and composition by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan CDG.

The Doctor is produced by The Ambassador Theatre Group & Almeida Theatre, Gavin Kalin Productions, Caiola Productions, Wessex Grove, Dawn Smalberg & Richard Winkler.