New Survey Reveals A Third of Audiences Are Expected To Attend More Local Events Post-Covid

According to the latest data from Audience Agency's Cultural Participation Monitor, a third of respondents said they now expected to attend arts events closer to home than before Covid, due to working from home.

Nearly 30% of people also said that they are more aware of cultural activities in their local area and have discovered new cultural activities to do in their local area that they did not know about before the pandemic.

The latest data from the Audience Agency's Cultural Participation Monitor (gathered online from March 14 to 24) also found older people and those with disabilities or long term health conditions remain the most cautious about 'getting back to normal', while half of 16-25 year olds say their attendance is back to normal.

Safety measures are rated as less important that they have been previously, but nearly half of people surveyed still said that if cultural organisations remove all Covid-19-related safety measures they would be less confident in attending.

The cost of living crisis is starting to impact on people's willingness or ability to spend on arts and cultural events. However, people are split on what they expect to spend on entertainment/leisure, as a third say it will decrease a little/a lot but over a quarter say it will increase.

During the pandemic, nearly half of people engaged digitally with arts and culture. The highest proportion of these people were between 16-24 at 69%, but people with certain types of disability, such as visual impairment, were also more likely to engage online.

Read the Audience Agency's findings in full here.