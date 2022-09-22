New Production of MISS SAIGON Comes to Sheffield Theatres in 2023 With Joanna Ampil

Sheffield Theatres will present a new production of Miss Saigon by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, marking the first regional non-replica production of Boublil and Schönberg's hit musical retelling of Madame Butterfly set during the Vietnam war. Miss Saigon will be reimagined by Sheffield Theatres' Artistic Director Robert Hastie and RTYDS Associate Artistic Director Anthony Lau as co-directors, with design by Ben Stones and lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun.

Joanna Ampil, who has previously played Kim in the London, Sydney, UK touring and 10th anniversary productions of Miss Saigon, will be cast as The Engineer. Further casting and creative team to be announced.

Saturday 8 July 2023 - Saturday 12 August 2023 (Press performance: Thursday 13 July 2023 at 7.00pm)

This joins other productions previously announced for 2023, including newly announced Wildfire Road. 2022 continues Sheffield Theatres' 50th Anniversary programme across its three theatres - the Crucible, Playhouse and Lyceum.