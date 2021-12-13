New Musical MIMMA Will Be Presented as a Gala Concert at Cadogan Hall

Sir David Suchet, best known for his long running TV role as Hercule Poirot, will play the role of Alfredo Frassati, alongside West End musical legends Louise Dearman, best known for lead roles in many of the West End's musicals and for being the only actress to ever perform as both Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked, as Sarah Parker, and Celinde Schoenmaker, best known for her lead roles in Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera, and most recently as Renate Blauel in Dexter Fletcher's Elton John biopic Rocketman, as Mimma Marini.

They will lead the cast in Mimma, a new musical of war and friendship, performed with the BBC Concert Orchestra for one special semi-staged gala concert performance only, at Cadogan Hall, on 28 February 2022.

Orana Productions Ltd, Producer and Presenter of the Mimma Charity Concert, will donate 100% of ticket proceeds to The Prince's Trust. The total amount donated to The Prince's Trust is expected to be £65,000. The Prince's Trust is a registered charity incorporated by Royal Charter in England and Wales (1079675) and Scotland (SC041198).

Mimma's creative team includes Ron Siemiginowski (Composer & Producer), Giles Watson (Librettist) and Luke Fredericks (Director). The BBC Concert Orchestra will be conducted by renowned British conductor and orchestrator, Richard Balcombe (Musical Director & Orchestrator).

The shadow of Fascism drives Mimma, a young Italian journalist, to take refuge at her Uncle Lorenzo's nightclub in London. Mimma forges an unassailable friendship with Sarah, an aspiring jazz singer, while her family are increasingly embroiled in resistance against Mussolini.

The coming conflict brings out the best and worst in people as Mimma's brother is captured, Londoners prepare for Hitler's Blitz, and fears of betrayal reach fever pitch. Mimma and Sarah are caught in the turmoil as Soho is torn apart by arrests and internments.

As England and Italy face their darkest hours, Mimma is in danger of losing everything. Everything - that is, except the one friend she can trust.

Mimma is a musical that bridges continents and cultures by blending soulful jazz, opera and musical theatre.

Sir David Suchet (Alfredo Frassati) said "When I first read the Mimma script and listened to the beautiful score of soaring operatic arias in Italian followed by smoky jazz numbers, I was fascinated to explore more about this remarkable story of war and heartache set against the rise of fascism in Italy, and the Second World War in London. Mimma touches on many issues of the time, but what resonated with me, was the underlining message of courage, truth, family bonds and the power of friendships. I am very much looking forward to performing the title role of the Narrator, Alfredo Frassati, and sharing the wonderful story of Mimma with the audience."

Mimma the Musical will be featured as one of the main events in the forthcoming 2022 UK Australia Season program. The UK Australia Season is a joint initiative by the British Council and the Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to strengthen and build cultural connections. The Board of Patrons for the UK Australia Season is co-chaired by Sir Lloyd Dorfman CBE, Chairman of The Prince's Trust International.

For more information go to https://ukaustraliaseason.com