New Immersive Family Show SOLSTICE Comes to Battersea Arts Centre in December

Battersea Arts Centre and Wild Rumpus have announced their first ever collaboration with Solstice, a brand-new immersive light trail opening at BAC this December.



Visitors move by moonlight through a winter wonderland where animals are hibernating and people are tucked away in their cosy houses. On this enchanting journey through the maze of Battersea Arts Centre’s corridors and hidden spaces, magical woodland characters appear at every turn, guiding children and adults through the crisp new beginnings of spring, the colour explosion of summer and autumn’s bountiful harvest.

Wild Rumpus are an award-winning, immersive events company focusing on nature connectedness, collective wonder and the power of play. Creating distinctive, experiential work at festivals and large-scale events, they are renowned for creative interventions, meaningful partnerships and a sustainable approach. Recent projects include, amongst others, Hampton Court’s Palace of Light last winter and ongoing collaboration The Lanterns with Chester Zoo, a fixture for the past six years.

Tarek Iskander, Artistic Director & CEO of Battersea Arts Centre says, “We're so excited to be teaming up with the brilliant Wild Rumpus to be able to offer a new, immersive experience for families in Wandsworth. Seeing our beautiful spaces being transformed into a winter wonderland and knowing how much care and attention Wild Rumpus put into their light trails, we can’t wait to welcome local families to BAC this festive period.”

Wild Rumpus says, “Working with the bold and ambitious Battersea Arts Centre is thrilling for Wild Rumpus. We can't wait to bring the outside inside and enchant BAC audiences with an immersive journey through the seasons. We'll be creating amazing family memories, connecting with nature at this magical time of year with performance and incredible installations. We can't wait!"