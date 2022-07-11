New Earth Theatre Announces Recipient of the 2022 Constellation Creatives Drama Student Bursary

New Earth Theatre today announced that it has awarded the 2022 Constellation Creatives Drama Student Bursary to Ami Tredrea from LAMDA. Now in its tenth year, the bursary aims to encourage and promote greater participation and representation of British East and South East Asian (BESEA) actors on stage and screen. Tredrea will receive £1000 and a year's subscription to Spotlight.

Ami Tredrea is a recent graduate of LAMDA. She recently made her professional stage debut in The 47th at the Old Vic. She will be performing in The Crucible at The National Theatre from September. Her television credits include Three Body Problem.

This year, the judging panel included John Cannon (Casting Director, BBC), Bryony Jarvis-Taylor (Casting Director, National Theatre), Hannah Miller (Casting Director, RSC), Orion Lee (Actor and sponsor of the Bursary) and Kumiko Mendl (Artistic Director of New Earth Theatre). The Bursary is awarded by New Earth Theatre and provided by Orion Lee and Spotlight.

Artistic Director Kumiko Mendl today said: "I couldn't be more thrilled that this year it goes to LAMDA graduate Ami Tredrea. Ami impressed the panel with her undoubted ability and passion and as a 'hafu' like myself, I am so pleased to see more space has opened up in the industry for actors like herself, certainly more than in my day! We eagerly look forward to seeing Ami's next steps and her contribution to the ever-growing pool of BESEA talent."

Ami Tredrea comments, "I am extremely grateful to New Earth Theatre for providing this bursary for ESEA graduates. Their support has emboldened me to persevere in this unpredictable career. New Earth Theatre has proven that there is a place for people like me in this industry and I wouldn't have been so determined to pursue this career if it were not for them."